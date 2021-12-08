Football
Martin receives top honor
California University of Pa. junior defensive back Jermal Martin, Jr., was named to the AFCA All-America first team.
Martin tied his career high — and finished tied in the PSAC — with four interceptions, including two for touchdowns. He shared the Vulcans’ lead with four sacks and was second on the team with 8½ tackles for loss.
Martin finished with a career-high 51 tackles (27 solo).
Martin scored 20 points with two interception returns for touchdowns, a punt return for a score and a return for a defensive PAT.
Martin is the fifth defensive back overall in school history to receive AFCA All-America honors.
