Swimming
Ringgold girls off to good start
The Ringgold swim team got off to a later start in the pool than some other squads, but the Lady Rams didn’t let that hold them back with an opening win at Belle Vernon, 100-56, in Section 5-AA action.
Andrea Kassa won the 200 freestyle in 2:08.51. Teammate Delaney Pergola followed with a first-place finish in the 200 IM in 2:56.30.
Paige Doleno secured first-place points by touching the wall first in 1:10.25. The quartet of Krenna Rahr, Taylor Hamilton, Ainsley Skrinjorich and Lola Paulick won the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:15.85.
The boys had a rougher time, dropping a 92-71 decision to the Leopards.
The Rams’ Benjamin Carpeal took first in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:17.04, and came back to join Bryan Nguyen, Gionni Traeger and Ryan Gugliotti to a first-place finish in the 200 freestyle in 1:41.19. Nguyen also had an individual first-place finish, winning the 100 breaststroke in 1:09.95.
Although no Ringgold swimmer had a WPIAL qualifying swim, Belle Vernon’s 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, Ian Shahan (100 butterfly, 100 backstroke), and Sam West (200 freestyle, 100 freestyle) all did.
