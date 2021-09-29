Golf
Valentine records ace
Pete Valentine sank a hole-in-one at Linden Hall Golf Course on Monday. Valentine used a 5 iron to record the ace on hole No. 8, a 146-yard, par-3. Witnessing the shot were Ron Gaydos, Carlo Ballone and Dave Williams.
Soccer
PSAC honors Woytovich, Zabilowicz
California University of Pa. sophomore forward Cullin Woytovich was named the PSAC West Athlete of the Week for his two-point performance in a 5-0 victory over Pitt-Johnstown.
The Charleroi graduate scored once and added an assist in the Vulcans’ first victory of the season.
The Vulcans’ Trevor Zabilowicz was honored as the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week for his shutout performance against the Mountain Cats.
The goaltender recorded his first career shutout, turning aside two shots.
Football
Beitko top kicker
California University of Pa.’s Anthony Beitko was honored as the PSAC West Special Teams Athlete of the Week after making three field goals in the Vulcans’ 20-12 win at Edinboro.
Beitko was successful from 25, 48 and 35 yards. The 48-yard field goal was the third-longest in program history and the longest since 2014 season.
Cross country
PAC honors Wingeart, Mundorff
Waynesburg teammates Aubrey Wingeart and Jaylene Mundorff were honored by the Presidents’ Athletic Conference for their respective performances over the weekend.
Wingeart was the Runner of the week after she finished second at the Long-Short Invitational Saturday at Dickinson College, completing the 6K course in 25:35.11.
Mundorff was named the Rookie of the Week for finishing 81st with a time of 28:18.69 in the same event.
Kasper top runner
Waynesburg sophomore Andrew Kasper was named the PAC Runner of the Week for his run last Saturday in Dickinson’s Long-Short Invitational.
Kasper place 18th in a time of 28:08.86 on the 8K course.
