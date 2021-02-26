Golf
Horizon League honors Rugola
Youngstown State sophomore Danae Rugola was named the Nike Horizon League Women’s Golfer of the Week, the first time she was so honored.
The Uniontown graduate fired a 4-over-par 76 to lead the Youngstown State women’s golf team to a 309-311 dual victory over Charleston Southern on Saturday at Kiawah Island Golf Resort’s Oak Point Course in Kiawah Island, S.C. Rugola was third overall for the third top-10 finish of her career.
The event was the first competition for the Penguins since March 10, 2020.
Youngstown State will resume its spring season this weekend with the Kiawah Island Classic hosted by College of Charleston at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in Kiawah Island, S.C.
