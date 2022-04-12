Softball
Paoli earns MAC honor
Ohio University sophomore and Albert Gallatin graduate Annalia Paoli was named Co-Player of the Week in softball for the Mid-American Conference recently.
Paoli hit .667 with eight hits, including a double and a home run, four RBIs and four runs as the Bobcats took two of three games from visiting Miami on April 1-2, handing he RedHawks their first conference losses of the season.
Paoli went 2-for-4 in the opener, a 4-3 loss, with a solo home run. In the first of two games on Saturday she was 5-for-5 with a double, two RBIs, two runs and two walks in a 13-12 win in 11-innings. Paoli was 1-for-3 with a walk, RBI and run in the second game of the day, a 12-7 victory.
For the season, Paoli is hitting .380 with five doubles, two triples, four home runs and 17 RBIs.
