Golf
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Thursday, March 30, 2023 2:17 AM
Thursday, March 30, 2023 2:17 AM
Golf
Joyce receives honor
Washington & Jefferson's Megan Joyce was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Women's Golfer of the Week.
The Laurel Highlands graduate tied for third last weekend at the Cardinal Spring Classic in Maryland. Joyce finished with a 36-hole score of 161 (81-80).
Joyce finished 11th in The Ruckus hosted by Drew University on March 18-19. She had a two-day score of 172 (87-85).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.