Track & field
Quarzo's winning time incorrect
Brownsville sophomore Jolena Quarzo won the 3,200-meter run Friday at the PIAA Class AA Individual Track & Field Championships in 10:30.93.
The time was about five seconds off her sister Gionna Quarzo's state meet record time of 10:25.91 set in 2019.
Quarzo's time reported in Sunday's edition was incorrect. The time posted was her WPIAL gold medal-winning time of 10:57.19.
