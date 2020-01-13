Track & field
Seich top PAC performer
Chatham sophomore and Belle Vernon graduate Brett Seich was named the Presidents’ Athletic Conference Men’s Track Performer of the Week for his performance last week at the Dan Kinsey Invitational at Oberlin College.
Seich won the mile with a time of 4:47.62, the best time in the conference so far this indoor season. He also anchored the 1,600 relay team to a first-place finish in 3:47.05.
Basketball
Collins receives honor
California University of Pa. sophomore Zyan Collins was named the PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Week for his play last week for the Vulcans.
Collins averaged 5.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game last week, helping California win a pair of conference games. He also scored a game-high 23 points in the Vulcans’ 74-61 win over Shepherd (W.Va.) last Wednesday.
PAC recognizes Felberg
Waynesburg freshman guard Ryan Felberg was named the PAC Men’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for his play in the Yellow Jackets’ 85-70 win over rival Washington & Jefferson on Saturday.
Felberg scored a career-high 22 points, grabbed three rebounds and had a pair of steals as Waynesburg overcame a 14-point deficit at halftime for the conference win.
Wrestling
Mackall gets PAC accolades
Waynesburg senior Zach Mackall was named the PAC Wrestler of the Week after he played a key role in the Yellow Jackets’ success last week.
He won by fall at 165 points to give Waynesburg the lead for good in its win over McDaniel. Mackall then went 4-0 at the Virginia Duals with a pin, two major decisions and a decision.
McGeary top rookie again
Waynesburg freshman Rocky McGeary was named the PAC Freshman Wrestler of the Week for his undefeated week.
McGeary, a heavyweight, went 4-0 in the week with a forfeit in the win over McDaniel and two decisions and a major decision at the Virginia Duals.
