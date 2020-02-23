Track & field
Stephens qualifies in 800
Point Park senior Xavier Stephens had one last opportunity to qualify for the NAIA Indoor Track & Field Championships in the 800 and the Albert Gallatin graduate came through Saturday at the Kent State Tuneup.
Stephens finished second in the 800 with a time of 1:54.30. The conversion on a 300-meter track was 1:56.03 and the time met the NAIA ‘B’ national qualifying standard. The time is the 15th-best in the country at the distance.
Stephens had already qualified to run the mile in the national championships. His time of 4:19 is the 17th-best in the country.
The NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships will be held in Brookings, S.D., on March 5-7.
Golf
Lloyd scores ace
Bob Lloyd scored a hole-in-one recently at Duck Hollow Golf Club. Lloyd used a 4-hybrid to ace No. 16, a 161-yard par-3. Buddy Phillips, Hank Dunham and Bob Cipoletti witnessed the shot.
Basketball
Burns scores 14 in win
The Point Park women’s basketball team celebrated Senior Day with a 92-88 Rivers State Conference victory over visiting Ohio Christian University.
Michelle Burns scored 14 points, dished out six assists, grabbed three defensive rebounds and added three more 3-pointers to her single-season school record.
