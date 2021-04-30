Golf
Rugola, YSU win Horizon League title
Katylyn Shutt led the way for the Youngstown University women’s golf team as the Penguins won their fourth Horizon League Championship.
YSU shot a 295 in the final round Tuesday and finished with a three-round total of 893, the lowest 54-hole score in the history of the conference championship. The previous low team score of 920 was shot by Detroit Mercy in 2013.
Shutt was the medalist with a school- and league-record score of 208 over the three rounds. Shutt won the league title back in 2017 with a three-round total of 217.
Uniontown graduate Danae Rugola finished tied for 24th with a three-round score of 236 (78-78-80). The sophomore’s final round featured eight pars and a pair of birdies, going out in 5-over 41 and then playing the back in 3-over 39.
The Penguins received a bid to play in the NCAA Regionals, the program’s second appearance, on May 10-12 at The Ohio State Golf Club’s Scarlet Course in Columbus, Ohio. The regional site will have 18 teams and six individuals competing.
The top six teams and the low three non-team qualifying individuals at each of the four regionals advance to the national championship at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.