Basketball
Seto earns PAC honor
Washington & Jefferson College senior forward Alie Seto was named the Presidents' Athletic Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week.
The Brownsville graduate scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in W&J's 78-58 season-opening win over Bethany (W.Va.). Seto also had four assists and four steals, and made a career-high four 3-pointers.
Seto is now 16th on the program's all-time scoring list with 1,060 points.
