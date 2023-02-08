Waynesburg junior Colby Morris and freshman Ryan Buchar were recognized by the Presidents' Athletic Conference for their performances last week.
Morris earned Wrestler of the Week honors after he finished as runner-up at 174 pounds last Saturday in the John Summa Invitational. The Waynesburg Central graduate won a pair of decisions and had a pin on his run to the championship bout.
West Liberty's Chase Morgan edged Morris (21-1) in the finals, 3-2.
Buchar was the Rookie of the Week after finishing 1-2 at 157 pounds at the John Summa Invitational.
California (Pa.) seniors Divonne Franklin and Beyonce Kelly were honored by the PSAC as the top athletes on the field and track.
Franklin received the Track Athlete of the Week for the fourth time this year and 10th of her career. Kelly earned Field Athlete of the Week honors for the third time in her career.
Kelly broker her school record in the high jump after she cleared 1.76 meters (5-9¼) for sixth place, the fourth-best in NCAA Division II this season.
Franklin sprinted to 23rd with a time of 7.43 seconds in the 60-meter dash at the New Mexico Collegiate Classic. Franklin also finished sixth in the 200 with a time of 23.85 seconds in the unseeded event.
