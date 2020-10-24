Reagan Schreiber’s goal with 15 minutes left in the first-round match of the WPIAL Class A soccer playoffs Saturday afternoon cut Bentworth’s deficit to 2-1, but Springdale netted a pair of goals in the waning minutes for a 4-1 victory.
Bentworth finishes the season with an overall mark of 10-5-1. Springdale (8-6-1) advances to play top-seeded Greensburg Central Catholic in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
Springdale led 1-0 at halftime.
Carly Palla assisted on Bentworth’s lone goal.
“We pushed numbers and players up, and ultimately conceded the two (late) goals,” said Bentworth coach Tyler Hamstra. “I’m very proud of the girls this year. We are really young and had a bad spurt of injuries. It was many of the girls first start in playoffs, and we looked nervous and very hesitant.
“We did not come close to matching Springdale’s physicality and it dictated way too much of the game.”
Hamstra was already looking forward to the future, adding, “Hopefully, we get a traditional offseason not too hampered by covid. We have a lot of work, but they girls are dedicated.”
Boys soccer
Mars 5, Laurel Highlands 1 — Dane Beller scored four goals as top-seeded and undefeated Mars (15-0) defeated No. 16 Laurel Highlands (7-9) in a Class 3-A first-round match.
“They had an excellent defense which is why they started the season with 10 shutouts,” LH coach Jerry Rogers said of the Planets.
Matt Lucas scored the Mustangs’ only goal on a direct kick from 25 yards out. It was only the fourth goal Mars has surrendered this season
Laurel Highlands goalkeeper Zachary Layton faced two penalty shots, stopping one.
Indiana 2, Belle Vernon 1 — Joshua Glaser scored two goals, including the game-winner on a penalty kick, as No. 10 Indiana (9-4-2) edged No. 7 Belle Vernon (14-3) in a Class 3-A first-round match.
The Leopards’ lone goal, which gave BV an early 1-0 lead, was by Daniel Sassak, his 33rd of the season.
