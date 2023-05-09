CONNELLSVILLE -- The Connellsville baseball team has endured its fair share of misfortune throughout the 2023 season, but the tables turned for the Falcons Monday afternoon in a 4-3 come-from-behind victory against visiting Belle Vernon.
Beau Bigam started the game-winning rally with a lead-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning. He stole second with pinch-hitter Logan Lowery at the plate.
Lowery's attempt to bunt Bigam to third base ended with a strikeout on a failed third attempt, but Bigam was able to advance to third on a wild pitch.
Connellsville coach Rob Orndorff called on Luke Puskar to pinch-hit. Puskar worked the count, but didn't need to make contact when Bigam sprinted home on a wild pitch with the game-winning run.
"It's been a lot of us on the other end of those things," said Orndorff. "It was a resilient, gutsy effort.
"Resiliency was a big word we've had all year. These kids dug deep and resiliency has been a big thing with this group all year, and it showed today.”
"We battled until the very end," said Belle Vernon coach Tony Watson, whose squad goes to 7-10. "This is a tough one to lose."
Connellsville (7-11) needed to be resilient because the Falcons fell behind before they came to bat.
Jake Wessel opened the game with a single and was safe at second when Grayden Gillott's throw to second base on Tanner Steeber's bunt pulled shortstop Teran Kemp off the bag.
Gillott settled down with a strikeout and fly out, but Austin Hoffman walked to load the bases. Starting pitcher Seth Tomalski came through with a two-out, two-run single.
The Leopards' lead grew to 3-0 on Adam LaCarte's home run over the left field fence to start the top of the third inning.
Gillott settled down over the final four innings, allowing just two hits and no walks. The right-hander retired the last 10 batters of the game, including the side in the fifth, sixth and seventh innings.
Gillott struck out three in the stretch and was helped by his defense when third baseman's Anthony Piasecki speared Hoffman's line drive. Gillott finished with seven strikeouts.
“I give huge credit to him," praised Orndorff. “He had a bad day at the plate and it didn't carry over (to the mound)."
"It's almost like we went on cruise control and took the foot off the pedal (after the home run)," said Watson.
The Falcons began to battle back in the bottom of the third inning, but possibly ran out of a big inning.
Kemp walked to open the rally and Kace Shearer followed with a walk. Aidan Newmyer singled to load the bases.
Matthew Firestone ripped a single that scored Kemp and Shearer, but Newmeyer was thrown out at third for the first out of the inning. Firestone went to second on the throw.
Jake Lee kept things going with a walk, but Tomalski limited the damage with two fly ball outs.
"We only got two runs out of that," said Orndorff, adding, "But, a win's a win. We'll take them right now."
Connellsville tied the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.
Newmeyer opened the inning with an infield single. Newmeyer moved to second on a passed ball and scored on Jake Lee's single. Bigam walked, knocking Tomalski from the game.
Andrews came on in relief and promptly struck out Gillott, but walked Logan Thomas to load the bases. Andrews closed the threat by striking out Piasecki.
"We found a way to overcome our mistakes by taking advantage of their mistakes," said Orndorff.
"I just think it was timely hitting (by Connellsville). We had too many walks. Free passes give free runs," said Watson.
