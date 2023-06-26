HOPWOOD — Kaleb Scott’s squeeze bunt brought home courtesy runner Chad Pillar with the game’s only run in the bottom of the 11th inning in M&R Transit’s 1-0 victory over visiting Mitch’s Bail Bonds on Sunday at Hutchinson Field.
Although, that’s not quite the way the defense and the Mitch’s Bail Bonds faithful saw the play.
Scott swung away on the first pitch, then bounced a bunt down the first base line as Pillar sped to the plate.
The ball ended up in foul territory as Pillar slid across the plate with Mitch’s Bail Bonds claiming the ball was not touched and bounced in foul territory on its own.
The umpires conferred after the play, and the fair ball call stood.
“A play like that was about to happen (in a game like this),” said Mitch’s Bail Bonds manager Anthony Dellapena.
The inning was set up when winning pitcher Jace Capellini singled with one out. Andino Vecchiolla ripped a double into right field. The back-to-back hits were the only allowed by Dylan Brosky.
The infield gathered around Brosky and the decision was made to pitch to Scott who had hit a comebacker to the mound, flew out to right field and hit a line drive that resulted in an inning-ending double play.
“I wanted Kaleb to swing away on the first pitch, making the defense think he wouldn’t bunt,” explained M&R Transit manager Buddy Marra. “The way we were hitting, it didn’t matter who was pitching.
“(From that point), I was bunting until we had three outs, no matter what. Even with two strikes, we would’ve done it again.”
Mitch’s Bail Bonds came out of the gate strong with back-to-back singles by Brody Bagwell and Ricky Marucci, although neither ball traveled 90 feet.
However, M&R Transit starting pitcher Justin Brestensky struck out the next three batters swinging to end the threat.
Willie Palmer opened the bottom of the inning with a single and stole second, but stayed there with three straight fly ball outs.
The pitchers took over from that point.
Brestensky allowed a single over the next three innings and struck out three.
Capellini came on in relief in the top of the fifth inning.
“(The pitching change) was not planned. I wasn’t planning on throwing Justin on three days rest, we like to give them four, but he said he felt great and he threw,” said Buddy Marra. “We had some guys who felt a little rough.
“Jace said he was good. He pitched a good game.”
Colby Simmons singled to open the fifth inning. Two force outs at second base followed, but John Hovanec stole second with two outs. Capellini ended the inning with a strikeout looking.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds’ Ricky Marucci was hit by a pitch with two outs in the top of the sixth inning, but a nice running grab by shortstop Santino Marra ended the inning.
Josh Davison started the top of the eighth inning with a long double to center field. But, Capellini struck out the next two batters and got Trevor Stewart to pop out to first.
Mitch’s Bail Bonds stranded a runner at first in the top of the ninth.
Capellini struck out eight and walked one in seven innings of work.
M&R Transit had only three runners reach base with two singles and a hit batter against starter Josh Davison. Davison struck out two in six innings.
“I didn’t talk to anyone at third base. It was just one of those days,” said Buddy Marra.
M&R Transit had two runners on with no outs in the eighth inning with Wyatt Lepley hit by a pitch and a fielding error. However, Brosky escaped with a comebacker to the mound for the first out at third base and a line drive to second baseman Dellapenna, which he turned into an inning-ending double play.
The game was a big one for both teams in the standings.
M&R Transit (7-1) gained a little breathing room with the victory. Mitch’s Bail Bonds slips to 6-3 and plays another key game Tuesday when it hosts Carmichaels.
“I love the parity in the league this year,” said Buddy Marra, adding, “It was a fun game to watch.”
Though not pleased with the result, Dellapenna was pleased with his squad’s effort.
“The first time we played them they scored five in the first inning and they beat us 6-1. Our pitcher shut them down the rest of the game,” said Dellapenna. “It feels too to have that team at zero runs at 11 innings.”
