St. Augustine (Texas) made 13 three-pointers in a 60-57 victory over Waynesburg Central on Saturday in the final game of the KSA Classic Tournament at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
The Raiders (0-1, 5-4) trailed 26-19 at halftime, but outscored St. Augustine, 16-9, in the third for a 35-35 tie heading into the fourth. Both scored 14 in the fourth period, but St. Augustine had an 11-8 edge in overtime.
St. Augustine had a 13-11 advantage after the first period, and held a 13-8 edge in the second quarter.
Lucas Garber led Waynesburg Central in scoring with 22 points on eight field goals and was 6 of 10 at the foul line. Teammate Avery McConville added 13 on five field goals and was 3 of 6 at the line.
The Raiders return to Section 3-AAAA play on Jan. 3 when they host Ringgold (1-0, 5-1) at 7:30 p.m. Waynesburg Central was 2-1 in the KSA Tournament.
