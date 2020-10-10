Albert Gallatin now owns bragging rights over its two closest football rivals.
Bruno Fabrycki scored three touchdowns and the Colonials rushed for 390 yards in rolling to a 55-0 non-conference win over Uniontown Friday night in York Run. AG (3-1) blanked Laurel Highlands on the same field, 35-0, on Sept. 11, meaning it out-scored its rivals by a combined 90-0.
"The kids are loving it," said Albert Gallatin coach Drew Dindl, who held the General George C. Marshall Cup afterwards that his team earned with the win. "We can bring that trophy back to AG now. It's exciting for the kids.
"We're happy to be playing some good ball, although we were still a little bit too sloppy for my liking. But a win is a win. I'm proud of them."
The Colonials lost a pair of fumbles and threw an interception but dominated the line of scrimmage against the smaller, younger Red Raiders.
"Last week we struggled a little bit up front," Dindl said, referring to his team's 46-14 loss at University in Morgantown, "but they answered this week. Both sides of the ball they stepped up."
"They're very big and physical," said Uniontown coach Cedric Lloyd, whose team was playing just its second game after getting a late start to the season and opting out of last week's game against Thomas Jefferson for safety reasons. "They have some talent and numbers where we don't right now."
The Red Raiders (0-2) brought 21 players, including just four seniors, to AG and were without starting sophomore quarterback Craig Soltis.
"He had an injury in practice that's keeping him out right now," Lloyd said.
Devin George, also a sophomore, stepped in under center for Soltis.
Albert Gallatin scored two touchdowns each quarter in a methodical performance. The Colonials employed 11 different runners with Shawn Loring, who scored a pair of touchdowns, and Antonio Efford, who also had a TD, each rushing for 93 yards. Loring only had five carries and Efford had just four.
Fabrycki followed with 43 yards on three attempts and quarterback Tristan Robinson added 41 yards on five carries.
Albert Gallatin got all the points it would need when it drove 58 yards for a touchdown on its first possession, capped by Loring's 6-yard run. Jace Bowers, who converted seven of eight extra-point kicks, added the PAT to make it 7-0.
Fabrycki made it 14-0 late in the quarter on a 20-yard run down the right sideline.
Loring set up the Colonials' third touchdown when he broke into the Red Raiders' secondary on a 70-yard run down to the Uniontown 4. Loring plowed into the end zone on the next play to make it 21-0.
"That's probably his longest run of the season," Dindl said. "We were kidding him that maybe he ran out of gas there at the end. But we tried to get him in there the next play. He earned that."
Fabrycki's 9-yard TD run with 4:28 left in the half gave the hosts a 27-0 lead.
Efford scored on an 8-yard run early in the third quarter and Fabrycki came up with the game's longest play just over a minute later when he picked off a deep George pass and returned it 78 yards for a touchdown and a 41-0 lead.
George was injured on the play but returned to action in the fourth quarter.
"Devin is a sophomore, too, and he stepped up when we threw him in the position," Lloyd said. "I thought he did OK. But then he got an ankle injury."
Fourth-quarter touchdown runs of 2 yards by Quentin Larkin and 3 yards by Maurice Jackson wrapped up the scoring.
Albert Gallatin's defense limited the Red Raiders to 75 totals yards. George completed 3 of 8 passes for 36 yards, two going to Javonte Lewis for 14 yards, and was intercepted twice, by Fabrycki and Phil Dennis. He added eight rushing yards on seven carries.
Uniontown's leading rushers were Dylan Burkholder with 13 yards and Lewis with 11 yards. Burkholder also was 1 for 1 passing for 6 yards.
The Red Raiders had their moments. They forced three turnovers with George coming up with an interception and Dominick Grippe and Braxton Swaney both alertly recovering AG fumbles.
Uniontown's best offensive play came in the third quarter when George eluded a pass rush with a scramble well behind the line of scrimmage and then lofted a 22-yard completion to Josh Curry who leaped high in the air to take the ball away from two AG defenders.
"There were moments in this game where you could look and say the kids did well and they were executing," Lloyd said. "But we just don't have enough to execute at a high level, and that's where we need to get."
Even though his team was out-numbered and out-sized, Lloyd said he encouraged his players to keep battling no matter what the circumstances are.
"I told them, basically, they need to etch this into their mind because they have to start taking these things personal," Lloyd said. "I know due to the amount of kids we have, they were tired and they were exhausted. But the fight has to continue, you can't stop."
The Colonials, with three games remaining, need one more win to clinch a second consecutive winning season under Dindl, who was pleased to get almost all of his players into the game against Uniontown.
"Everybody practices hard all week long so it's rewarding to get them all some action on Friday night," said Dindl, who offered hope for the Red Raiders. "We were where they are now not that long ago. They're having a tough time now but they're on the right track. They'll get it turned around."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.