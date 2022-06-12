Southmoreland High School cross country and track star Chris Dugan is one of the most celebrated runners to come out of Western Pennsylvania. His career almost never happened.
“I had an older brother and we were growing up, we didn’t have a ton of opportunities back in the early 1980s, so soccer was one of the few programs that we got interested in very early,” Dugan recalled. “I played a lot of soccer with my brother and we did some baseball in the spring. We were close to a park with a field and we played a lot of sports at the park.
“I’d always run a little bit here and there, and my dad used to run road races back in the 1980s and when I was about seven or eight I wanted to try it. I ran with one of my neighbor’s sons, who was a lot older, and I enjoyed the competition aspect of it. After a couple of races, I was doing really well. But, it was always an individualistic sport. Celebrating individual wins was great, but I missed the team aspect.
“It was a tough transition when they talked me into cross country and track. As it turn out, it was pretty good. Cross country was my first opportunity as a freshman. I was doing a run before I went to soccer practice and working out constantly. I trained a little more in the winter. When I finished my freshman year I ran a 4:30 mile and that was like okay, and I got fourth in the WPIAL.
“That was a really fast time. Now you put yourself out there and now you’ve got to back it up. Now I’ve got to keep going with this. Let’s see if I can build upon it because not everybody can run this fast.”
It was the start of a great career at Southmoreland. Dugan was the first boy to win three consecutive PIAA cross country championships. He won his titles in Class AA from 1994-96. Dugan also won three 1,600-meter and two 3,200-meter titles at the PIAA track championships.
“There wasn’t as much depth at the Class AA level,” Dugan said. “Going into my senior year I wanted to break the record and go under 9:00 in the 3,200 and I didn’t do it that day, but I knew I had to pace myself because I was running by myself the majority of the race. It’s much more enjoyable to race against somebody rather than try to race the clock and make certain splits.”
Dugan still holds the PIAA record in the 3,200 of 9:04.09 that he set in 1997. He also finished second in the 1,600 by .31 seconds to Scranton Prep’s Tom Zukowski later in the day.
“Actually I have a buddy that went to Mt. Lebanon that I used to train with,” Dugan stated. “He sent me a text and said your record held another year. It’s amazing that the record is still in place, but it’s just a matter of time until someone breaks it.”
The late Don Gilpin was Dugan’s coach at Southmoreland and had an impact on Dugan.
“He had vast track and cross country experience,” Dugan offered. “I’d say more track experience, but he understood training a guy like Sam Bair at a distance level and having those additional understandings of competing in college athletics. At the time it was the right level of not over doing it too much. He allowed me to grow into myself and not run too many miles at too young of an age.”
Dugan was on the small size for a freshman in high school, but filled out as he got older.
“I probably topped out at 5-11, I had a growth spur over the freshman year,” Dugan said. “I got longer and lanky. I grew into doing five or seven miles as a freshman and by the time I was a senior it was 50 miles a week.”
When Dugan graduated from Southmoreland in 1997 he sifted through various college scholarship offers.
“I was pretty heavily recruited,” Dugan explained. “How did I wind up at North Carolina State? Sam Bair, the great Scottdale distance runner, one of his track teammates from college was Rollie Geiger, who was and still is the head coach at NC State, and Bair sent him a tape of me freshman and sophomore year and said take a look at this kid. At the time I knew nothing of N.C. State. That was the connection.
“It turned out to be a great move. I came in with very high expectations. I thought I’d be a little more successful right out the door. It didn’t happen that way, but I finished at N.C. State with five All-American certificates, two in cross country, two in the steeplechase and outdoor track, and one indoors.
“When I graduated from high school, I went to a camp in Oregon and ran the steeplechase there in nine minutes, 30 seconds. That was one of the top five times in the country for a high school runner. That’s a little deceiving because not many schools run the event, but I guess that got some people’s attention. Then I went to college and just kept running it.”
After graduating from N.C. State, Dugan stepped away from running.
“When I graduated I’d been running competitively from about my sophomore year in high school, but unlike a lot of the guys when I got to N.C. State I was competing into July and August,” Dugan said. “It was a never-ending cycle and mentally I was drained. I took a break and tried to get a job. I just worked laying cables and side jobs landscaping.
“A grad assistant said the Adidas team might need a couple extra runners for the cross country championships. He trained me for a 4K cross country race and I finished 12th. It got me going again and I decided to give it one more shot.
“I moved to Texas in 2003 and trained for a year for the steeplechase, qualified for the Olympic Trials and didn’t qualify for the finals. It was 2004 and I was 25 and I needed to settle down and go to work.”
Dugan, 43, resides in Raleigh, N.C., with his wife Katie, who also was a former runner at N.C. State. They got married in 2007 and have three kids, 13-year-old Alexander, 11-year-old Sidney and eight-year-old Aubrey. Dugan works for Pepsi Cola. He has worked there for 16 years.
George Von Benko’s “Memory Lane” column appears in the Sunday editions of the Herald-Standard. He also hosts a sports talk show on WMBS-AM radio from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.
