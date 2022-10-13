The kickoff return for a touchdown can be a great momentum changer in a high school football game.
Carmichaels survived one that came at a crucial time against it in Friday night’s 40-36 win against Monessen at Coaches Field.
The Mikes had taken a 32-30 lead on quarterback Alec Anderson’s second touchdown run of the game with just under nine minutes remaining. Standing deep for the ensuing kickoff for Monessen was Daevon Burke, who had already returned three kickoffs for a score this season.
Burke did it again against Carmichaels, going 85 yards to put the Greyhounds back on top, 36-32.
The Mikes showed their mettle in bouncing back from the sudden turn of events with a seven-play, 55-yard touchdown drive capped by Anderson’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Richmond with 5:44 remaining. The two also hooked up for the two-point conversion pass to put the lead at four.
Monessen, needing a touchdown to win, got to the Carmichaels 21 but the Mikes’ defense stiffened from there and stopped a fourth-and-18 pass to seal the win.
Burke also rushed for two touchdowns and ran in a pair of two-point conversions to score 22 points in the defeat. That moved him into fourth place with 98 points in the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings.
There have been a combined 11 kickoff returns for a touchdown by the 22 area teams this season and Burke has accounted for four of them. His other returns are from 99, 87 and 77 yards. No one else more than one.
The leading scorer in Week 6 was again the Touchdown Club leader and defending champion, Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson.
The senior superstar scored on touchdown runs of 3, 34, 6 and 8 yards, kicked an extra point and ran in a two-point conversion for 27 points in the undefeated Maples’ 49-12 win over Jefferson-Morgan at Parker Field.
Stevenson has 192 points and holds a commanding 78-point lead over West Greene’s Colin Brady, who was out with a leg injury last week, and Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda with 114 points apiece.
Labuda scored eight points with a touchdown and two extra points in the Vikings’ 42-14 loss to the area’s only other unbeaten team, Elizabeth Forward.
Speaking of returns for touchdowns, the Warriors’ Zach Boyd took a punt back 51 yards for a score in that game and also pulled in touchdown passes of 20 and 68 yards from Zion White in scoring 18 points. Boyd is two points behind Burke and in fifth place with 96 points.
California owns two of the next three spots in the Touchdown Club standings. Spencer Petrucci, who ran for a 33-yard touchdown in the Trojans’ 47-14 win at West Greene, is sixth with 86 points. Jake Layhue, who had touchdown runs of 6, 14 and 40 yards, moved into eighth place with 70 points.
In between those two in seventh place with 78 points in Monessen freshman Tyvaughn Kershaw who ran for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion against the Mikes.
Southmoreland’s Ty Keffer, with the help of quarterback Kadin Keefer, scored three touchdowns in the Scotties’ 36-6 win at South Allegheny and is tied with Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin for ninth place with 60 points.
The Keefer-to-Keffer connection produced touchdown passes of 89, 11 and 13 yards.
Martin found the end zone twice on runs of 35 and 32 yards in the Leopards’ 51-7 victory at Greensburg Salem. Belle Vernon’s Jake Gedekoh put up three touchdowns against the Lions with runs of 33 and 15 yards and a 12-yard interception return.
Matching Burke as the area’s second-leading scorer with 22 points last Friday was Beth-Center’s Tyler Berish who reeled in touchdown passes of 18, 29 and 29 yards from quarterback Dominick Revi and kicked four extra points in the Bulldogs’ 56-21 win at Bentworth.
When it came to balanced scoring no one beat Uniontown last week.
The Red Raiders had seven different players score in their 49-0 win over Brownsville at Redstone Field.
Maurice Jackson had touchdown runs of 35 and 5 yards for Uniontown which also got one touchdown apiece from Devin George (26-yard interception return), Braxton Swaney (16-yard run), Notorious Grooms (9-yard reception), Tyler Hawk (65-yard reception) and quarterback Tavian Richardson (42-yard run).
The game also featured a perfect effort from Red Raiders kicker Grant Barcheck who booted all seven of his extra-point attempts through the uprights.
See full Touchdown Club standings on Page B2.
