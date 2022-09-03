ROSTRAVER TWP. -- Heading into the 2022 season, Belle Vernon Area coach Matt Humbert said his team had a meat grinder of a nonconference schedule.
Friday night, his Class AAA Leopards (1-0) passed their first test when they opened up their season with a 40-21 victory over Class AAAA Laurel Highlands (1-1) at James Weir Stadium in a game that featured a pair of superstars who didn't disappoint.
Belle Vernon highly recruited junior running back Quinton Martin ran for three touchdowns and the Mustangs' West Virginia-bound senior Rodney Gallagher threw three TD passes to Keondre DeShields.
Despite the win, Humbert was not happy with what he saw.
“It was a very sloppy football game by us, and we had 15 penalties for 155 yards,” he said. “That will cripple us against some opponents this year.”
Laurel Highlands coach Rich Kolesar was pleased with the fight his team showed as it tried to battle back from a 28-0 deficit.
“I told the guys I am not happy with the result, but I am proud of the effort,” he said. “It’s a long season, and we just need to continue to improve and fix our mistakes.”
Martin and Gallagher did their part.
Fighting cramps all night long which limited his playing time, Martin still carried the ball 14 times for 68 yards while Gallagher passed for 188 yards. DeShields finished with 10 receptions for 180 yards.
After three LH incomplete passes to open the game, there was an issue with the snap on the punt and BVA’s Chase Ruokonen recovered at the LH 23.
Two plays later, Martin touched the ball for the first time and went 23 yards to give Belle Vernon the early lead with 27 seconds gone in the game.
After forcing another Laurel Highlands punt, the Leopards went 45 yards on 11 plays and Martin extended the lead with a nine-yard touchdown run on fourth-and-eight with 5:30 to go in the first.
The Mustangs finally found their bearings on the subsequent drive, going 77 yards on 17 plays while eating up 7:35 off the clock to set up a first-and-goal at the BVA 1.
LH looked primed to cut the lead in half, however, the Leopards stuffed the Mustangs on four straight plays to maintain their 14-0 lead.
With 1:22 to go in the half, Ruokonen recorded his second takeaway of the game, this time an interception, and he returned the ball to the 16.
Three plays later, Martin scored his third touchdown on an eight-yard run with 30 seconds left in the half.
In the first half, BVA outgained LH, 179 yards to seven.
After the Leopards extended their lead to 28-0 on a Tanner Moody three-yard run, the Mustangs finally got on the board when Gallagher hit DeShields on a 13-yard touchdown pass with 3:48 left in the third quarter.
Braden Laux added fourth-quarter touchdown runs of one and 44 yards for Belle Vernon but in between Gallagher connected with DeShields twice more on scoring passes of two and 38 yards to get the Mustangs within 14.
Laux, who split quarterback duties with Tanner Steeber, led Belle Vernon with 74 yards rushing.
Penn State coach James Franklin attended the first half of the game. The Nittany Lions are one of 19 teams who have offered Martin a football scholarship.
The Leopards are at McKeesport next Friday while Laurel Highlands hosts Kiski Area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.