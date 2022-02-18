Uniontown opened some eyes this boys basketball season with a strong second-place finish in Section 3-AAAA and a 14-8 overall record.
Red Raiders coach Rob Kezmarsky swirled a mix of seniors, juniors, sophomores and, most notably, two talented freshmen — Notorious Grooms and Calvin Winfrey III — into his rotation and came up with a team whose only section losses were to third-seeded Belle Vernon.
Uniontown’s success even surprised Kezmarsky.
“When you look at all the young, inexperienced players we had at the beginning of the year, I definitely would’ve taken it if someone said back then you’re going be in the playoffs with a second-place finish and get a first-round home game,” Kezmarsky said.
That’s what the sixth-seeded Red Raiders accomplished. They host No. 11 Freeport (12-9) tonight as the WPIAL basketball playoffs get underway with 10 area teams in action.
Also opening the postseason tonight are the Mapletown, West Greene, Yough and Elizabeth Forward boys teams and the Brownsville, Waynesburg Central, Charleroi, Frazier and Carmichaels girls teams.
All games begin at 7 p.m. except for the Maples’ contest which tips off at 6 p.m.
“Our kids have had a great year to this point,” Kezmarsky said. “I told them you’ve earned this. But we’re going to be judged on what we do Friday night.”
Freeport finished fourth in Section 1-AAAA.
“We already watched film on Freeport,” Kezmarsky said. “We’re excited for this opportunity. There are 13 teams that have a chance. We’re thrilled for our kids to play another home game.”
Also out of Section 3-AAAA, No. 10 Elizabeth Forward (14-8) travels to No. 7 Burrell (13-8) and No. 12 Yough goes to No. 5 Lincoln Park (15-6). The Warriors and Cougars finished third and fourth, respectively, in the section. Burrell was second in Section 1-AAAA and Lincoln Park tied for second in Section 2-AAAA.
Mapletown (9-9), which finished the regular season with a non-losing record for the first time since 2008, is seeded 12th and will play No. 5 Eden Christian (12-8) at Peters Township. Coach Chad Stevenson’s Maples finished fourth in Section 2-A. Eden Christian was second in Section 1-A.
West Greene (7-15), in the playoffs for the seventh year in a row under coach Jim Romanus, travels to No. 7 Leechburg (17-3), which placed second in Section 3-A. The Pioneers were third in Section 2-A.
On the girls side, Waynesburg (15-4) was hoping to receive a top-four seed and the bye that goes with that after tying South Park for the Section 2-AAA championship but instead was put at No. 5 and has a first-round home game against No. 12 Brentwood (9-11). The Lady Spartans tied for third place in Section 3-AAA.
The Lady Raiders’ first-place finish under coach Dave Sarra was their first since 1986.
Also from Section 2-AAA, No. 9 Charleroi (14-8), which finished third, is at No. 8 Laurel (12-10), which ended up fourth in Section 1-AAA.
Brownsville was thought of as a longshot to reach the postseason but coach Patty Columbia’s Lady Falcons (8-11) rode the play of 1,000-point scorer Emma Seto into a fourth-place finish in Section 2-AAA.
Brownsville was seeded 11th and is at No. 7 Keystone Oaks (12-9) which placed second in Section 3-AAA.
In a meeting of two local teams, Carmichaels (6-12) and Frazier (7-14) play a preliminary-round game at Perryopolis. The Lady Mikes and Lady Commodores tied for fourth place in Section 2-AA. The two squads split their two regular-season games with both winning on their home court. The winner earns the No. 16 seed.
