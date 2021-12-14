The Laurel Highlands boys reigned supreme in Fayette County after the host Mustangs topped Uniontown and Connellsville in the meet between the county's three swimming and diving programs.
Laurel Highlands finished with 119 points. Uniontown was second with 69 points and the Falcons third with 30 points.
Ian Hamilton, Kole Friel, Dean Schiffbauer and CJ Soltis all won two individual events.
Friel won the 200 IM in 2:06.0 and 100 breaststroke in a time of 1:05.70. The winning time in the 200 IM met the qualifying standard, while his top time in the breaststroke was a provisional qualifying time.
He joined Hamilton, Soltis and Dean Schiffbauer to win the 200 medley relay in a qualifying time of 1:43.50. The same quartet won the 400 freestyle relay in a provisional time of 3:32.90.
Friel, a senior, thinks he'll shoot for top qualifying times in the 200 IM and 500 freestyle by the time the district meet rolls around, but it won't be easy.
"They are really limiting who goes this time. It's much harder to to get in (the WPIAL finals)," said Friel, adding, "That propels most people. It challenges people."
Friel looks to cap his career by matching his 2021 performance, at least. He won WPIAL bronze in the 500 freestyle and was sixth in the 200 IM, and then added a fourth-place medal in the 200 IM and a sixth in the 500 freestyle in the PIAA meet.
"I want to go 4:40 in the 500 (freestyle) and 1:52 in the 200 IM. That would be good for me," said Friel. "Three guys ahead of me in the 200 IM last year were all seniors."
Hamilton won the 200 freestyle in 1:53.30 and the 100 freestyle with a time of 51.30 seconds. His time in the 200 freestyle met the WPIAL Class AA qualifying standard, while his winning time in the 100 freestyle hit the provisional standard.
Schiffbauer's winning time of 23.30 seconds in the 50 freestyle met the provisional qualifying standard. He won the 500 freestyle in 5:51.70. Soltis, who swam for the Red Raiders last year, finished first in the 100 butterfly in a qualifying time of 55.80 seconds and the 100 backstroke in a provisional time of 1:01.80.
The Mustangs' Collin McManis finished first in the diving competition with 165.40 points. Connor Locke met the provisional qualifying time in the 200 freestyle.
Uniontown senior Dalton Grimes joined Brody Schiffbauer, Jacob Schiffbauer and Logan Voytish to win the 200 freestyle relay in 1:41.60. He was part of the Red Raiders' 200 medley relay quartet that finished second in a provisional qualifying time.
Grimes was second in the 100 freestyle and third in the 200 freestyle.
Grimes was happy to return to competition in the pool, and excited the first meet was against LH and Connellsville.
"It's different (compared to cross country and track), but it's always a rivalry. You always want to beat the other team," explained Grimes. "I'm happy to get back into meets. It's been awhile.
"I want to set some baseline times for the season."
Grimes' goals are the same as other swimmers.
"I just want to qualify. The new times are really tough, but they're here to stay," said Grimes. "I just want to PR, honestly."
Those goal times are 1:55 in the 200 freestyle and 52 seconds in the 100 freestyle.
"I've been really close. I'm sure I'll be able to do it," added Grimes.
Voytish met the qualifying time with his second-place finish in the 100 butterfly and the provisional time in the 200 IM.
Connellsville junior Gavin McPoyle was third in the 200 IM, and was part of the Falcons' 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays that placed third.
McPoyle saw the opening meet as an opportunity to set a base for his events.
"I want to see how I'm doing so far, so I can improve," said McPoyle. "This is a starting point. I want to swim around 2:30 in the 200 IM and hopefully break six minutes in the 500 (freestyle)."
