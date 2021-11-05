NORTH HUNTINGDON -- Southmoreland coach Josh Pajak's desire to advance one game further than the Lady Scots had done in the past was fulfilled Thursday night with a come-from-behind 3-2 victory over Shady Side Academy at Norwin High School.
Southmoreland (15-2-2) advances to the PIAA tournament for the first time with the victory in the consolation final.
"The goal was to make it further than we did last year. Once we did, we didn't want to stop playing," said Pajak. "I know the girls weren't happy the way Tuesday went (in a 4-1 loss to Avonworth in the semifinals). The girls know they had a better game in us, and I'm happy they came out and responded the way they did tonight.
"We want to just keep playing."
The Lady Scots will play District 10 champion Villa Maria Academy Tuesday in the first round of the state playoffs. Villa Maria (15-4-0) defeated Fort LeBoeuf in the District 10 final, 4-0.
Southmoreland's defense began to shift play to the Lady Scots' offensive side of midfield in the final quarter of the second half after an adjustment made by Pajak.
"With 10 minutes left, we played two forwards instead of one and we were going to force the issue. The last 10 minutes they just dug down. That was unbelievable," said Pajak.
The pressure paid off with the match-tying goal with 6:24 remaining.
The Shady Side Academy defense managed to knock the ball free from Taylor Klingensmith as she pushed the ball in the right side of the box, but the ball ricocheted in an open area near Olivia Cernuto. Cernuto didn't hesitate, pounding a shot past goalie Erin Vanetta for the tying goal.
The momentum kept building for the Lady Scots and the energy led to the game-winning goal with 3:59 remaining.
Cernuto drove the net to the right of Vanetta. The keeper was forced to cover the short side of the goal as Cernuto started to run out of space. With the attention focused on Cernuto, Kendall Fabery was able to situate herself in front of the net. Cernuto chipped a pass to the unmarked Fabery and she redirected the ball to the back of the net for the lead.
The Lady Scots then formed an umbrella 40 yards outside the goal, stifling any hopes of the Bulldogs netting the tying goal.
The match was tilted to the Shady Side Academy side of midfield early in the second half and the Bulldogs used the momentum to rally from a 1-0 halftime deficit.
Lucille McCargo converted a cross from the Southmoreland keeper Alexa Smith's right into the match-tying goal just 2½ minutes into the second half.
Gabby Hill-Junke got a step on the defense about 17 minutes later, drove to the net to Smith's right and powered a low shot across the crease that slipped under the diving goalie to give Shady Side Academy (12-3-1) a 2-1 lead with 20:47 left in the match.
"The second half, they were dominating. No doubt about it," said Pajak. "In the second half, Shady Side Academy was taking us 1v1. You can see why they were a great team in the second half.
"Their players were so individually good. They had 11 strong players. Their players were individually better than I expected."
Southmoreland received a favorable bounce to score the only goal of the first half.
Kendall Fabery lofted a pass as Cernuto streaked toward Vanetta. Cernuto's defender attempted to kick the ball aside, but, inadvertently, chipped the ball over Vanetta's head for the match's first goal with 34:40 left in the half.
"I thought Shady Side Academy had a little bit better of the play in the first half," said Pajak, adding, "We got a nice break. We were countering and had chances.
"Shady Side Academy was really pressing the attack. That's fine. I'm willing to counter with Olivia. That's been our game all year."
Freshman Lexi Smith made her first start of the season in goal.
"Lexi is a talented freshman goalie. I felt we were going to need some big saves. Lexi is a little better post-to-post and dives a little bit better," said Pajak. "Kaylie has done a great job for us all year and will still be involved in what we're doing."
The Lady Scots are a nicked up at this point of the season, but played through the injuries.
"Skylar Kozar is playing on a horrible ankle. Gabby Fabery is playing through some big injuries right now. Lizzy Boone was injured and played a majority of the game," said Pajak, adding, "For them to play through those injuries, it shows they are devoted to this team."
