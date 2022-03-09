West Greene’s girls basketball team kept a frustrating streak alive in this year’s WPIAL Class 1A playoffs.
For the sixth year in a row, the Lady Pioneers were felled by the district champion.
Winchester Thurston won titles in 2017 and 2018, knocking off West Greene in the semifinals and then the final. Rochester took home the next three crowns with wins over the Lady Pioneers in the championship game each year.
This season a furious fourth-quarter rally by Bishop Canevin eliminated West Greene in the quarterfinals and the Lady Crusaders went on to win the WPIAL title.
“Yeah, we were looking at that, that’s a pretty interesting streak,” West Greene coach Jordan Watson said. “We were a two seed and Bishop was seven but we knew they were under-seeded. We saw it has a close match-up. We’ve been fortunate to win a bunch of those 50-50 games but this year we got beat.”
While the Lady Pioneers (18-4) came up short of playing at Petersen Events Center after reaching the WPIAL final the previous four years, Watson’s team does have a program first within its reach.
“No one in our county has ever won a state game,” Watson said. “That’s the goal. Waynesburg plays (Tuesday night) so they have a chance to do it, too.”
The Lady Pioneers are one of four area girls teams that begin PIAA play tonight. Also in action are Southmoreland, Monessen and Elizabeth Forward. All four teams face long road trips.
West Greene wound up as the fifth-place team out of District 7 (WPIAL) thanks to Bishop Canevin’s run to the championship. Had the Lady Crusaders lost in the semifinals to Union, the Lady Pioneers’ season would’ve been over.
“We took off that Thursday to Monday to see if Bishop was going to beat Union or not,” Watson said. “Once they did then it was just wait and see what spot we’d be in depending on if they won in the final or not.”
The Lady Pioneers are in the state tournament for the fifth time in the last six years and play District 6 champion Portage (21-5) in a 6 p.m. game at Mount Aloysius College.
Watson and assistant coach Justin Allen saw both their opponent and the site up close recently.
“We went to Mount Aloysius on Friday to see Portage play,” Watson said. “It’s a really nice facility.
“Portage is very balanced. Everybody in their rotation averages between five-to-10 points a game so they’re very balanced. Their best players are No. 11 (Sydni Sossong), No. 3 (Arianna Wozniak) and No. 10 (Alex Chobany). They don’t have that one girl that’s going to score 30 but they have a bunch of girls that are capable of scoring 10.
“The films we’ve watched and then when we saw them in person, they’re a lot like us really. They play man defense, man out of bounds, half-court man and then they try to press a lot and fall back into a man. They’re going to do a lot of 1-2-2 press with somebody on the ball.
“It should be a fast-paced game with a lot of points.”
Watson doesn’t see an almost three-hour drive to the game as a problem. He’s more concerned about the long layoff his players have had.
“It’ll probably be close to three hours on the bus,” Watson said. “We don’t necessarily worry about that, though. You just look at our section, Avella’s a pretty good hike, Geibel’s a good hike, Monessen’s a good hike. I don’t think the long bus drive plays a role.
“As for being off such a long time, well, we’ll see. This was different this year in that you’ve got like about two weeks between games. We had a scrimmage last week against Burgettstown.
“This is another one where we think it’s a toss-up game. We’ve got to match their intensity because they’ll have at least 90 percent of the crowd probably.”
West Greene’s leading scorers are Anna Durbin, Katie Lampe and Brooke Barner.
Monessen (17-6), the sixth-place District 7 team which finished second in Section 2 behind West Greene, will play at District 9 champion Elk County Catholic (24-3) at 7 p.m.
Coach Janine Vertacnik’s Lady Greyhounds got into the PIAA postseason thanks to Aquinas Academy, which beat Monessen in the quarterfinals, reaching the WPIAL final. Monessen got its first postseason win in 10 years when it rolled past Riverview, 51-16, in the first round.
Southmoreland and Elizabeth Forward, who were first and second in Section 3, are both in the Class 4A bracket.
The Lady Warriors (19-5) and Lady Scotties (18-4) both lost in the WPIAL semifinals to Blackhawk, 76-53, and Knoch, 56-45, respectively. Blackhawk defeated Knoch in the final, putting EF as the third-place team in District 7 with Southmoreland fourth.
The Lady Scotties, coached by Amber Cernuto, romped over Highlands, 50-24, in their playoff opener after receiving a first-round bye.
Southmoreland, in the state tournament for the second time in three years (it went 1-1 in 2020), travels to District 6 champion Tyrone (22-1) for a 7 p.m. game.
The Lady Warriors, coached by Krystal Gibbs, took out Central Valley, 75-41, and Beaver Area, 46-42, before losing to Blackhawk. They are in the PIAA playoffs for the second time in four years.
Elizabeth Forward is at District 5 champion Bedford (21-5) for a 7 p.m. game.
Wednesday’s winners will advance to the PIAA second round on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.