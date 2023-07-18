HOPWOOD — Logan Lowery was masterful and his teammates were helped by a couple fortuitous bounces Monday as Connellsville lived to play another game with a 3-1 victory over Belle Vernon in the loser’s bracket of the American Legion Baseball Region 6 Tournament.
“We survived. It’s tough to beat a team three times, let alone four,” said Connellsville manager Brian Sankovich. “We survived another day.
“We’ll have all hands on deck. They relish close games. We know games with wooden bats will be close.”
“We’re trying to go as far as we can, no matter what, whatever it takes,” said Lowery.
Connellsville will play the loser of the New Brighton-Charleroi game today at 3:45 p.m. The winner’s bracket game with New Brighton-Charleroi was rained out and rescheduled to Tuesday to 1 p.m.
The game was scoreless entering the bottom of the third inning when Matthew Firestone was hit by a pitch with one out by newly-entered Alex Nash.
Aiden Newmeyer was also hit by a pitch to give Connellsville two runners. Jake Lee flew out to center field for the second out.
Jake Puskar followed with a run-scoring single. Newmeyer also scored and Puskar advanced to second when the ball was misplayed.
“An error cost us two runs. Errors make you pay, especially against good teams,” said Belle Vernon coach Jim Wessel.
Anthony Piasecki walked, but Belle Vernon escaped further damage when Kace Shearer grounded out to third base.
Belle Vernon responded in the top of the fourth inning with its only run.
Evan Morrow singled to start the inning and stole second. Logan Lowery got a couple fly ball outs and then Zach Jackson came through with an RBI single.
However, Jackson took a wide turn on the play and was caught in a rundown for the final out.
Connellsville caught a break to score an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning.
Chase Sankovich walked with one out and advanced to second when Grayden Gillott was hit by a pitch. Ethan Shultz followed with a tailor-made double play ball up the middle, but the ball took a big hop over shortstop Martin Marion’s head for an RBI single.
“You take advantage of what’s given to you, and we did,” said Brian Sankovich.
“We scouted them and had guys in position. We have a tailor-made double play and the ball bounces over his head,” said Jim Wessel.
Lowery was on point throughout the game. The left-hander retired the side in the second, fifth, sixth and seventh innings, and retired the final 12 batters he faced.
He allowed just three hits and one hit-batsman. The defense also committed one error.
However, his defense came through with a double play in the third inning. Plus, Chase Sankovich ran down Evan Morrow’s deep fly to center field with an over-the-shoulder catch for the final out of the sixth inning.
“Logan Lowery was outstanding. He’s been the best pitcher this summer,” praised Brian Sankovich.
Connellsville defeated Belle Vernon four times this summer, and Lowery was the pitcher of record all four times.
“I really stayed fastball. They were off-balance with it,” explained Lowery.
AJ Wardropper and Nash allowed five hits. Connellsville had baserunners in each inning, but the duo stranded eight runners.
Belle Vernon’s season comes to a close. Belle Vernon started 1-6 and advanced to the third day of the regional tournament.
“We ran out of luck,” said Jim Wessel. “All three games we played in the tournament, we were in every game.
“We were competitive in every game.”
