Rodney Gallagher sat at a table with his family inside the Laurel Highlands High School gymnasium on Wednesday afternoon and utter the words, “I will continue my academic and athletic career at ...”
Gallagher then paused to reach down below the table and put on a WVU cap while his family members quickly revealed West Virginia University shirts underneath their pullovers.
“West Virginia University.”
So the decision has been made for one of the top college football recruits in the country.
Gallagher had originally set July 5 as his deadline to reveal what college he would commit to out of a chosen final eight that also included Pitt, Penn State, Notre Dame, Texas, Virginia Tech, Oklahoma State and Oregon.
Just a few days ago the superstar Laurel Highlands football and basketball player moved that decision day up to Wednesday.
“I just want to enjoy being a high school kid,” Gallagher said of why he shifted the date to before summer begins. “Recruiting, it’s a lot, it’s kind of hard. I just want to enjoy myself and now that I’ve got this off my back, I can spend more time with my family and friends.”
Family played a big part in Gallagher’s decision and he was joined at the main table with his father Rodney Gallagher and sisters Kaylea and Alyssa.
“They’re so important to me,” Gallagher said. “Family is everything to me. That’s another reason for my decision.
“West Virginia’s really my backyard school. It helps a lot mentally. In college sometimes you have bad days so I’ll just be right there to talk to my family when I need them. They’re going to be there for me like they’ve been there from day one.”
Gallagher, who is 6-foot, 175 pounds, felt a connection with West Virginia and coach Neal Brown as well.
“It was really family and the fit,” Gallagher said. “I just wanted to have a chance to play right away and see what’s best for my family and do what I’ve got to do to make it to the next level. The relationships and academics-wise, the people I want to be around was a big key in my decision.
“The relationships and fit were great, it was like no other. Just going there, the community can be right behind me once again.”
Gallagher has a large throng of fans not only at Laurel Highlands but throughout Fayette County and the surrounding areas.
“If there’s one thing about Rodney, he loves his community,” said Gallagher’s 25-year-old sister Alyssa, who is a senior at California University of Pa. “His love for Laurel Highlands and his hometown are unbearable and wherever he chooses there’s nothing he wants more than the continuous love and support.”
Gallagher’s sister Kaylea, a 20-year-old junior at Pitt, talked about the impact their mother, the late Crystal Fields Gallagher, has played in their lives.
“Our mother had instilled in us from the beginning that family is everything and it’s safe to say that we have lived up to her in that legacy,” Kaylea said.
“If it wasn’t for her I wouldn’t even be in this world,” said Gallagher who had a picture of his mother displayed on one of the front tables. “Everything she did for me while she was here, she pushed me and she was the biggest fan anywhere we went. I just remember she had this little cowbell and every time I made a big play she would be the loudest in the stands so I always knew where she was at.
“She’s still going to be with me when I go to West Virginia and my senior year. She’s with me every day so I have nothing to worry about.”
Gallagher voiced his appreciation for his family, coaches and teammates.
“I want to thank my family for being here from the start,” Gallagher said. “I want to thank my coaches and my teammates for pushing me every day, making me a better player and giving me life lessons that will last forever.”
Gallagher admitted he had narrowed down his final right colleges to four.
“It was Notre Dame, Penn State, obviously West Virginia, and Virginia Tech,” he said. “I just got off the phone with Coach Brown before I came here. They’re very pumped up so I’m going to call a majority of the staff after this. I can’t wait to see their reaction.
“I want to build this program’s future and I want to go somewhere I’m loved. Neal Brown is the best guy in the world. He’s done a lot for me from day one. He showed me the most love and I built the best relationship with him. He’s considered a family member. I can’t wait to play for him. He’s going to make me better and I’m going to make him a better coach.
“The Mountaineer players are getting a player that wants to win and we’re going to do something special in Morgantown.”
Gallagher has already done special things at Laurel Highlands in football.
Gallagher quarterbacked the Mustangs to their first ever 5-0 start and first ever WPIAL playoff victory, 28-27, at Beaver Area, last season. He also became the 13th player in WPIAL history to both pass and rush for over 1,000 yards.
Gallagher said he will play slot receiver for the Mountaineers.
“I work on receiver almost everyday,” he said. “I’m down there at the field or I’m in Pittsburgh working with DeWayne Brown, Aaron Donald’s trainer, putting in countless hours of work. I’m just going to continue to work to get to the next level.”
Gallagher is expected to still play quarterback for the Mustangs this season.
Laurel Highlands football coach Rich Kolesar and Gallagher’s father both helped in the collegiate decision.
“I’m happy for him,” Kolesar said. “I think he did a great job in the whole process of really finding what was best for him and he found a great fit in West Virginia.
“We went through this whole process together with all these coaches coming in for meetings and talking to me and we’d talk together. We would sit down and kind of debrief. We looked at the things that were important to him and what he wanted to do.”
Gallagher’s father was amazed this day had come.
“It went really fast. It just seemed like yesterday he was a freshman in high school,” he said. “It took us to like the 19th hour for him to make a hard decision on the one school that he chose. It was a difficult process. All these schools are great schools, great football teams. We just felt like West Virginia was the perfect fit for him.
“We bounced things back and forth off each other, what he liked, what he didn’t like, what I liked, what I didn’t like. I had some input but it was ultimately his decision.”
Gallagher likely will have plenty of local support at WVU.
“I know the community is going to be there almost every single game,” Gallagher said. “It’s only 20 minutes down the road.
“I can’t wait for the first game when I get to play my sister (Kaylea) since she’s a Pitt cheerleader,” Gallagher added with a smile. “That’ll be great.”
Now Gallagher is ready to concentrate on his senior year at Laurel Highlands. There was some speculation that he might go to West Virginia early and miss his final basketball season at LH but he put those rumors to bed.
“They (WVU) want me to play my basketball season here and I want to play, get another championship and be even more legendary here in this community,” Gallagher said.
Kolesar is ready for football season to begin now for the Mustangs and their quarterback.
“I can’t wait,” Kolesar said. “We can just focus on football. He wants to do something special this fall so we’re going to try to make that happen.”
“I feel great,” Gallagher said. “I’m ready to play right now. I’m so ready for my senior year and I want this to be the best year ever.”
