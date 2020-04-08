Albert Gallatin graduate Ally Bezjak and her teammates at St. Francis University (Pa.) had just returned from a tournament in California when they found out that they would not be doing something that the majority of them had been doing for spring and summers on end most of their lives: Play softball.
“We had just gotten back from our trip to California, and I would see on SportsCenter that the NBA and March Madness were cancelled, and we were like, ‘What’s going on?’” Bezjak said. “I was on my phone the Friday of the week that we came back and I saw that the NEC had cancelled the season. It was definitely a shock. We were in season and getting ready to start playing home games and in conference, then we are told that we have to pack up our stuff and go home.”
The coronavirus epidemic has stopped all sporting events, but Bezjak feels she should make use of the free time she now has.
“We definitely don’t want to use this time off as an excuse to take a break,” Bezjak said. “Everyone on our team is already talking about expectations for next year. We had really high goals this year, but those will just have to carry over into next season, so we can’t afford to rest. I do feel bad for our one senior because she is in her fifth year. She is one of the best players I have ever played with.”
Athletes have had to use creativity in developing workouts to maintain their fitness level during the time of the epidemic, and Bezjak is doing whatever she can to stay in shape.
“It was really tough to go from training 20 hours a week to coming back home,” Bezjak said. “It definitely takes a mental toll on you, but our school has done a great job in communicating with us. We have had mental-toughness meetings and are sent workouts to improve our body and cardio without the benefit of a weight room.
“I think being creative is very big. You have to find the positives in this. I have been hitting off a tee everyday at home and my dad will roll grounders to me outside. It is definitely tough, but the pandemic is worse than we predicted. There is a reason why this happened, and we just have to turn this into a positive. It is great to be home with my family.”
Despite the virus, Bezjak and her teammates will still be able to fulfill their academic requires through online schooling.
“It is all online now, and that is nice because we can complete our classes for this semester,” Bezjak said. “I love playing softball, but I am definitely looking forward to completing my degree and getting a good job because of it.”
The NCAA recently granted an extra year of eligibility to all Division I athletes that compete in spring sports. Bezjak, who is a psychology major with a minor in computer science, is not sure what she will do when the time comes, but she was glad for the option of playing another year.
“It is three years in the future, so I will see where my body is at that time,” said Bezjak when asked if she would use her remaining three years of eligibility. “We also go through intense training, so I am not really sure at this time what I will do. I have to think of my career, and I could have a good job by that time as well.”
Bezjak, who graduated high school in 2018, starred for the Lady Colonials under head coach Gary Serock before signing with the Red Flash. Bezjak arrived in Loretto last year and was able to secure a starting spot at first base after playing third in high school.
St. Francis won the NEC Tournament last season, and Bezjak was able to play on national TV during the NCAA Division I Tournament.
“I really feel like the experience last year in the national tournament helped me to grow as a player,” Bezjak said. “It really prepped me for this year and I was ready to perform to the best of my abilities. It was an experience that I can’t compare to anything else I’ve done while playing softball, to be playing in front of a huge crowd on national TV.”
Ally is not the only Bezjak who is not able to play sports, as her younger sister, Bryn, who is a star for Ellen Hildebrand and the Lady Colonials in basketball, has not been able to participate in AAU during the pandemic.
