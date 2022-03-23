Laurel Highlands’ baseball team ran through a gauntlet of emotions last year.
The Mustangs had another successful season with a 15-6 overall record, a 9-3 mark in finishing second in Section 3-AAAA, and two playoff wins in reaching the WPIAL final four.
All the while LH coach Scott DeBerry battled stomach pain with assistant coaches Joe LaPresta and Mike Smith filling in for him when needed. DeBerry eventually had surgery in June which revealed Stage IV Gastric Adenocarcinoma cancer. Tragically, DeBerry died on July 31 at the age of 52.
Stepping in as coach this season is a familiar face to the Mustangs. Laurel Highlands graduate and Uniontown American Legion coach Brad Yohman will assume the reins.
It’s a situation that leaves Yohman with mixed feelings, happy to be a head coach at his alma mater but sad at how that chance came about.
“We all carry heavy hearts for the circumstances that happened to Coach DeBerry,” Yohman said. “He was one of my coaches when I was in high school and we coached together in the Legion program. Obviously, we go back a ways in the baseball community here at Laurel Highlands.
“We certainly respect everything that Coach DeBerry has done up here. The guy is a baseball legend as a player and a coach at Laurel Highlands.”
Yohman is appreciative of being trusted with the job to maintain the program’s winning ways.
“For me, becoming the head coach, I couldn’t be more humbled and grateful for this opportunity,” Yohman said. “Having played here and having helped coach here when Mr. (Tom) Landman was the head coach, the biggest thing for me right now is to try to carry on the tradition Coach Landman and Coach DeBerry set forth with the Laurel Highlands baseball program.
“They’ve set the bar very high and our job is to sustain that and hopefully continue the upward trend.”
Yohman is an experienced coach, especially with many of the current Mustangs. He’s been at the helm of the highly successful Uniontown Legion team for the past six years and led it to a regional championship and into the state tournament last season.
“Having coached the Legion program mostly with Laurel Highlands players, we kind of have a comfort level,” Yohman said. “You build relationships throughout the summer with a lot these players. We’ve got basically our same coaching staff from the Legion program so we should have that rapport that we built up from our run last summer. It definitely helps with the transition.”
Yohman’s coaching staff includes assistant Joe Bonadio, volunteer assistants Tommy Sankovich and Max Beatty, junior varsity head coach Hudson Novak and JV volunteer assistant Larry Kumor.
Laurel Highlands has been one of the top programs in the district in recent years. The Mustangs went 14-8 overall, finished second in Section 3-AAAAA and reached the WPIAL championship game in 2019. Misfortune struck what was a loaded and heavily favored LH team in 2020 when the season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year’s team was one win away from playing for the district title again.
The Mustangs have a talented squad returning in 2022.
“We’ve got a really nice group,” Yohman said. “We’re pretty solid with veteran players. We’ve got a varsity group that’s going to be mostly comprised of juniors and seniors.”
Leading the way is senior Joe Chambers.
“Joe is the ace and leader of the staff,” Chambers said. “Joe has had a lot of success. There’s expectations that come along with that and Joe is very steady and continues to work at his craft so I think you’ll see a really strong season out of him. He’s also going to play a big role at third base and as a catalyst in the lineup. He brings a big bat. He’ll be playing college ball at Elizabethtown University next year.”
Other seniors are Ben Diamond, Braeden McKnight, Carson D’Amico, Dan Carney, Kadin Early, Logan Yourich and Noah Matthews.
Juniors are Tyler Sankovich, Braeden O’Brien, CJ Gesk, Caleb Yanosky, Frank Kula, Patrick Cavanagh and Paxton Patronas.
“Kadin Early was the starting center fielder last year and another weapon in the lineup although he’s a been working through some injuries with his shoulder,” Yohman said. “Ty Sankovich returns as our starting shortstop. Tyler is just improving immensely. He had a big summer with the Legion group. He’ll likely be our lead-off hitter, the table setter in our lineup.
“Braeden McKnight has spent a lot of time with us with the Legion program the last couple summers, and Ben Diamond and Carson D’Amico are outfielders and veteran guys who bring experience. They’ll be impact bats in the lineup.
“Braeden O’Brien is a junior who won a state game in the Legion playoffs for us last year. He’s likely to be our anchor at first base. He’s another one of those kind of middle-of-the-order type of bats who’ll also help us on the mound as he continues to develop as a pitcher.
“We’ll be leaning on several other junior players like CJ Gesk, Frank Kula, Caleb Yanosky ... those guys will have an impact across the lineup for us. We’ll be bringing along a couple of sophomores into the mix as well, Tristan McCoy, who was on the varsity group last year as a catcher, and Devan Krivosky.”
Yohman likes what he sees so far in assessing his team.
“We’ve got a good mix, a good balance of experience and new guys that are pushing for roles in our lineup,” Yohman said. “Chambers, McClain, O’Brien and then probably McKnight will be the primary arms. They’re all righties. Matthews and Krivosky, who’s a lefty, will have roles as well from a pitching perspective.”
Laurel Highlands finished second to West Mifflin in the section a year ago. Yohman foresees another tough battle in the section this year.
“Right now we’ve been focusing on our group. But you take a look at the schedule and what that landscape looks like, I think our section is pretty strong this year,” Yohman said. “West Mifflin, Ringgold, Belle Vernon, those teams are going to present some challenges. Greensburg Salem had kind of a down year last year as did Uniontown but we don’t take any of those teams lightly. We know Uniontown, the crosstown rivalry, guys are always going to get up for that game so you’ve got to be prepared for that. Greensburg was kind of young last year and they return a lot of their core.
“I anticipate a very competitive section across the board. I don’t think you’re going to have a day off by any means. We open up with West Mifflin (Tuesday, March 29) so we’ve got to be ready to go on day one.”
Yohman is up for the challenge ahead.
“We’re really excited to get going,” Yohman said. “I look forward to taking the baton and continuing to move it forward.”
