Farrell built a double-digit lead at the end of the third quarter and visiting Geibel was unable to mount a late rally in a 75-62 loss Friday night in the opening round of the PIAA Class A boys basketball playoffs.
The Steelers (21-4) will play Harmony (23-3) in the state quarterfinals on Tuesday. Harmony defeated DuBois Central Catholic, 70-58.
The Gators (17-9) trailed 32-25 at halftime, and countered an early Farrell run in the third quarter with one of the own to slice a couple points off the deficit.
The turning point of the game occurred midway through the third quarter on a missed Farrell shot. Three Farrell players and the Gators' Tommy Kolencik, fighting for the rebound, all tumbled in mass to the floor.
Meanwhile, Geibel's Jaydis Kennedy whipped the ball down the court to a streaking Jeffrey Johnson for a momentum-grabbing breakaway layup. But, as Johnson was laying the ball off the board for a field goal, the whistle sounded at the other end of the floor.
As the mass of players untangled, the trail official called a technical on Kolencik. The call negated Johnson's layup, gave the Steelers two free throws (making one), possession of the ball, and Kolencik fouled out of the game with 4:01 left in the quarter.
Geibel was unable to recover and the Steelers used the momentum for a 54-41 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Gators never really threatened in the fourth quarter with both teams scoring 21 points in the final eight minutes.
Geibel's Jaydis Kennedy had a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds, both game highs. Tre White also had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Johnson finished with 10 points.
Danny Odem led Farrell with 21 points. Nasir O'Kane scored 15 points and Malachi Owens added 10.
Mercyhurst Prep 73, Waynesburg Central 35 -- Mercyhurst Prep scored 40 points in the first half and rolled to a home victory in the first round of the PIAA Class AAA playoffs against the Lady Raiders.
Mercyhurst Prep (20-5) plays Shady Side Academy in the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Shady Side Academy (24-3) cruised past Karns City, 54-19.
The Lady Raiders (21-6) trailed 21-10 after the first quarter and 40-13 at halftime. Mercyhurst Prep added to its lead for a 56-20 advantage after three quarters.
Josie Horne and Kaley Rohanna shared team-scoring honors for Waynesburg with 10 points apiece.
Mercyhurst Prep's Olivia Kulyk finished with a game-high 22 points. Lillirose Lang scored 17.
