It's a new era for the Pittsburgh Steelers: new QB, new OL, new GM, and new stadium. Just about new everything.
Except, of course, the standard, because as we all know, the standard is --
C'mon, I can't hear you!
Right, the standard is the standard.
So, with the expectations still at a Super Bowl level, even without Ben Roethlisberger, let's break it all down and see if these Steelers are good enough.
QUARTERBACK -- It doesn't appear as if the 1980s will reappear in the form of poor quarterbacking play. First-round pick Kenny Pickett shows much more than Mark Malone did in his attempt to replace legend Terry Bradshaw. We watched six different starters try to replace Bradshaw in the five years after his retirement. The hope is that Pickett can, at worst, cut that number in half in the search to replace Roethlisberger. Pickett was impressive in his preseason debut but is unlikely to start the opener. Mitch Trubisky was brought in to bridge the gap to the rookie. The Steelers also have a competent veteran backup in Mason Rudolph. Grade: B.
RUNNING BACK -- Najee Harris told a reporter in the spring he weighed 242 pounds, and then blew up at that reporter for reporting it. Harris claimed victimhood, but, hey, there's nothing wrong with bringing 242 pounds of muscle into the hole, as we all waited for his first preseason appearance and wondered if he's Derrick Henry incarnate. Henry, the best big back in the NFL, is listed at 247, so Harris just might be. The Steelers have better depth behind Harris this season in the form of undrafted rookie Jaylen Warren, whose only negative in the preseason opener was a fumble (which a teammate recovered). The 5-8, 215-pound bowling ball has produced everywhere he's been, albeit unceremoniously. In high school he once gained over 3,000 yards but couldn't earn a scholarship because his line was said to be the reason. Four of those linemen went D-1. Warren produced in junior college, at Utah State, and finally at Oklahoma State, but still went undrafted. He's being appreciated in Pittsburgh after a strong camp, and why wouldn't he? Warren is a cousin of Fast Willie Parker's. Speaking of speed, Anthony McFarland finally flashed his speed, so his 2020 draft-day potential has coaches excited again. And Master Teague looks like a beast as another undrafted rookie. The fullback will be Derek Watt and the hope is that OC Matt Canada can find a way to get him on the field. Grade: A.
RECEIVER -- With the talent at WR and TE and the scrambling ability of the QBs, there might not be enough footballs to go around on this offense. Trade Najee for an ILB? The receiving positions will be difficult to cut. At wideout, the locks are sensational rookie George Pickens, Pro Bowler Diontae Johnson and 6-4 Chase Claypool. A fourth lock, blazing rookie Calvin Austin, is currently injured, probably for another month. The No. 5 is 2019 All-Pro punt returner Gunner Olszewski, who's growing into the slot position. After those five, 6-4 Miles Boykin is an outstanding kick coverer, Steven Sims is an exciting return man, and Cody White has a combination of receiving and special-teams skills. Six-foot-two Tyler Vaughns scored the game-winning TD in the preseason opener but is a longshot. The TE room is equally strong with the outstanding Pat Freiermuth heading up 6-8, 265-pound man mountain Zach Gentry, ever-improving Kevin Rader, rookie TE/FB/HB/RB Connor Heyward and the speedy Jace Sternberger. Grade: A.
OFFENSIVE LINE -- For all of the grandiosity of the playmaking positions, the offense's success will depend on how well the reconstructed line comes together. LT Dan Moore has the look of a decade-long starter at the most important position, and RT Chuks Okorafor has quietly enjoyed a quality camp working daily against T.J. Watt. The interior linemen are the question marks. RG James Daniels is above average with questions in pass pro. Center Mason Cole is another free agent with high expectations, but he won't fall in line with the standard here in the pivot. Kendrick Green was moved from center to LG and is leading the oft-injured Kevin Dotson at press time. The top reserves are OT Joe Haeg and C/G John Leglue. Grade: C.
DEFENSIVE LINE -- The Seahawks gauged the Steelers to the tune of 6.1 rushing yards per carry in the preseason opener, but let's hope that was an aberration after vowing to improve on last year's franchise-worst run numbers. Not one of the front five starters played against Seattle, and the Steelers have Tyson Alualu back from injury and signed Larry Ogunjobi in the offseason. Those two, plus Cameron Heyward, as well as the growth of last year's starter Chris Wormley and youngsters Montravius Adams and Isaiahh Loudermilk should help get the run defense under control. Grade: B.
LINEBACKERS -- T.J. Watt is the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, and at age 27 he shouldn't experience a falloff. His bookend, Alex Highsmith, enters his third season bigger and stronger than ever. Behind them, though, are questions. Genard Avery was signed in free agency and shows pass-rush skills, but there's little else. Depth isn't the only problem inside. Myles Jack will need to stay healthy because Devin Bush and Robert Spillane aren't showing much next to him. Second-year man Buddy Johnson and rookie seventh-round pick Mark Robinson show sparks at times. Grade: B-.
SECONDARY -- Minkah Fitzpatrick looks like another Defensive Player of the Year in the making. The free safety is ready to become one of the league's elite players at age 25. Next to him is Terrell Edmunds, with free-agent acquisition Damontae Kazee pushing Edmunds. Kazee, a thin FS with enough grit to tackle like a SS, might allow the Steelers to move Fitzpatrick around as a chess piece, a la Troy Polamalu. At cornerback are underrated Cam Sutton and last year's end-of-season surprise Ahkello Witherspoon, who provides length and speed along with his ball skills. The third corner is another free-agent acquisition, Levi Wallace, who has the size and brains to compensate for a lack of speed. Grade: B.
SPECIAL TEAMS -- No one questions the skills of the most accurate placekicker in team history, Chris Boswell. Punter Pressley Harvin needs to rebound from a poor rookie season and he's had a good spring and early camp. The return game is in great hands, whether the guy with the ball is named Olszewski, Austin or Sims. Grade: B+.
