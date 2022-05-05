Emma Stefanik and Maddie Lancy belted solo home runs in the top of the ninth inning to lift Charleroi to a 5-3 victory over Bentworth Wednesday in Section 3-AA action.
Charleroi improves to 7-2 in the section and 7-5 overall.
Sofia Celaschi pitched the final six innings to earn the win, not allowing a run with 11 strikeouts.
Kylie Glaze and Jaclyn Tatar both had two hits for the Lady Bearcats (4-6, 4-7).
High school baseball
Bentworth 10, Washington 4 -- The Bearcats picked up a Section 1-AA victory over the Prexies.
Noah Martin and Ayden Bochter both doubled for Bentworth (6-4, 7-5).
Ian Callan led Washington (3-7, 4-9) with two hits.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.