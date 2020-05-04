Xavier Stephens was looking forward to the outdoor track & field season, his last at Point Park, as an opportunity to end his college career with one final chance to earn NAIA All-America honors.
However, that chance was nixed before the season even began due to concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic. The outdoor season was set to begin on March 21.
“The origin plan was to take a little time (after nationals), run every other day. Then, in the next week we’d get into full training,” explained Stephens. “The first week (after the announcement of the canceled season), it sucked. But, now I’ve accepted it.”
As with NCAA athletes who lost their spring season, NAIA athletes will also gain another year of eligibility.
“Coach Jim (Spisak) told me I’d get another year of eligibility if I wanted to go to grad school,” said Stephens.
The Albert Gallatin graduate advanced to the finals in the mile at the NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships at Dakota State in Brookings, S.D., on March 7. Stephens was third in his heat and had the sixth-fastest time, 4:17.09. The time was faster than his qualifying mark of 4:19.44 (after conversion from a 300-meter track to 200 meters).
However, the finals did not go as planned with Stephens placing 10th with a time of 4:34. The top eight earned All-America status.
“I went out too fast,” said Stephens. “With about 500 (meters) left, my legs, it was hard to turn over.
“I was definitely satisfied (to make the finals), but at the same time I was looking forward for the outdoor season. The indoor season did not finish like I wanted it to.”
The indoor final was the third in Stephens’ career. Stephens placed eighth in the 1,000 meters indoors and seventh in the 1,500 in the outdoor championship, both in 2019, to earn All-America status both times.
Stephens also qualified in the 800, but opted out for the nationals. He met the mark at the Kent State Tuneup meet with his time of 1:56.03 on the 300-meter track.
“I focused on the mile indoor,” added Stephens.
Stephens holds the indoor school records in the 800, mile and 1,000, and as a member of the distance and 3,200 relays, all set in 2020. He ran the mile leg on the distance medley relay.
His performances over the winter netted him the River States Conference Men’s Indoor Track Athlete of the Year as a four-time conference champion in the 800 (2:01.12), 1,000 (4:30.25), distance medley (11.03.64), and 3,200 relay (8:40.33). He accounted for 25 points in the meet. Voted on by the conference’s coaches, Stephens also won the award as a sophomore.
He was also named the RSC Indoor Track Athlete of the Week for Feb. 10-16 and 3-9.
His best indoor times were 1:25.37 in the 600 meters, 1:54.39 in the 800, 2:30.34 in the 1,000, and 4:16.16 in the mile.
Stephens also holds the outdoor school records, set in the 2019 season, in the 400, 800, 1,500, steeple chase and mile.
“I only ran the steeple chase a couple times,” added Stephens.
He had his sights set on the 1,500 in the outdoor season.
“I’m focused mainly on the 1,500, and the 800, too. I wanted to try to get All-America in the 1,500. If I did in the 800, it would be a nice bonus,” said Stephens.
Stephens also ran cross country for the Pioneers, and holds the school record in the 8k race. Competing in his third straight national meet last fall, Stephens placed 84th (out of 334 runners) for his first top-100 finish. Stephens completed the 8K course in 26:17 and was the first Rivers State Conference runner to cross the finish line.
Stephens was pleased with his development as a cross country runner.
“I was okay at track, but my most progression was in cross country,” said Stephens. “I was inexperienced (in cross country) in high school. I did not do a lot of mileage.”
Stephens credits his development to the upperclassmen.
“We had a lot of good guys on the team when I was a freshman. There were a lot of leaders. They really helped me,” said Stephens, adding, “I didn’t want to be last.”
One of those older runners that took Stephens under his wing was Waynesburg Central graduate Sean Hiliverding, his roommate for a couple years.
“I don’t know if I filled the shoes of the guys I had for me, but I think the young guys looked up to me,” said Stephens.
As with almost all students these days, Stephens is finishing his final spring semester online. He plans to graduate at the end of April with a B.A. in Business Management.
“I’ve applied to a few places. I’d like to work in marketing in the future,” said Stephens, who currently works at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Oakland.
Stephens doesn’t expect to hang up his running shoes just yet, though.
“I can run attached in college meets,” explained Stephens. “I feel I have to do a marathon. If you’re a distance runner, you almost have to.”
Though his college career ended prematurely, Stephens has wonderful memories.
“I’ve had fun with a lot of great teammates, teammates that helped me out,” said Stephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.