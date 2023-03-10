Rick Hauger sees the good and the bad of having over a week off before his Laurel Highlands boys basketball team begins play in the PIAA tournament tonight.
The Mustangs (22-3) head into their Class AAAA first-round game at Clearfield High School with their squad almost completely healthy and rested but eight days removed from a scorching shooting performance in their 83-60 WPIAL consolation win over visiting Highlands.
“It’s one of those Catch-22s,” Hauger said. “We’re as close to 100 percent as we have been for the last couple weeks for sure. Keondre (DeShields) isn’t quite there, but he’s closer to it that he has been, probably at least 90 percent. I think we’ll be in good shape.
“But on the other hand, we just really shot it well against Highlands. It was a joy to watch. Hopefully, the layoff doesn’t hurt and the same thing happens Friday.”
The Uniontown and Geibel Catholic boys teams and Waynesburg Central’s girls team also begin play in the state playoffs today.
The Red Raiders (20-5) face the longest trip of the four with a 238-mile bus ride to play District 3 champion Berks Catholic (22-4) in a Class AAAA 6 p.m. game in Reading. The Gators (17-8), as they did in the opening round of last year’s PIAA tournament, go to District 10 champion Farrell (20-4) for a 7 p.m. Class A game. The Lady Raiders (21-5) go to Hagerty Family Events Center in Erie to play District 10 champion Mercyhurst Prep in a Class AAA 6 p.m. game.
Uniontown coach Rob Kezmarsky feels his squad is ready to go.
“The kids had a great week of practice,” Kezmarsky said. “We’re excited to be playing in the state tournament. Still playing on March 10 is special. We’re ready for our fifth playoff game this year.”
Kezmarsky pointed out the tough competition his team has faced all season as a positive for going up against Berks Catholic.
“We feel our schedule has helped prepare us for this game,” said Kezmarsky, whose team, like LH, is close to full health. “The days off really helped us. Jamire (Braxton) is 100 percent now.”
Laurel Highlands will travel approximately 128 miles to play District 9 champion Clearfield (17-6) with a 7 p.m. tipoff. Hauger has the trip plan mapped out.
“We’ll try to leave probably somewhere around 12:30, 12:45. Maybe two-thirds of the way up stop, get out, sit down and let the kids eat,” Hauger said. “I’d like to get up there about an hour and a half before the game so they can get out, move around and not just be jumping on the bus and into a uniform. We’re going to try to time it out like that.”
The Bison will present a difficult challenge, according to Hauger.
“They play a similar style to what a lot of teams are now, dribble drive, dribble hand-offs, weaves,” Hauger said. “They’re leading scorer can really shoot the ball. In the games I’ve seen he’s been over 50 percent from the 3-point line. Then they have another kid who really shoots the ball well, too, and he’s close to about 50 percent.
“Beyond that they play well together, they’re unselfish, they move the ball, have good spacing on offense, like to attack the basket. Defensively they seem to be solid position-wise. They play hard and are really scrappy. Looks like a pretty good team to me.”
Mustangs senior Rodney Gallagher, who broke Nick Bosnic’s career scoring mark in LH’s last game, sits at 1,948 and again will lead the way along with DeShields.
The Gators, coached by Don Porter and led by seniors Jaydis Kennedy, Tre White and Jeffrey Johnson, are in the state playoffs for the second year in a row and won a section title for the first time since 2005.
Chris Minerd has had a successful return to coaching at Waynesburg, following a long stint at California.
“Honestly, I didn’t know what to expect when I stepped in,” Minerd said. “I knew it would be a year of them getting to know me and me getting to know them. I was ecstatic to see us win a section championship in what in my opinion was a tough, balanced section where all the games were really close.”
Today’s winners will advance to second-round play on Tuesday.
