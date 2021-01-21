YORK RUN — Connellsville showed depth to be one of its strengths as the Falcons defeated host Albert Gallatin, 50-18, in a Section 2-AAA (2A) wrestling match on Wednesday night.
“We had six starters out of the lineup and two of those were state place-winners (Jared Keslar and Jace Ross),” said first-year Connellsville coach Mike Yancosky. “We chose to do some of that as a tactic. We wanted to make sure that guys who are working just as hard in the room get the opportunity to wrestle. But also there were some pretty serious injuries. Our 172-pounder is out with a back injury, our heavyweight is out with a back injury, our 189 is out with a concussion.
“In cases we are injured, we have guys like Hunter Petrovich who stepped up tonight at 172 pounds and won. That’s crucial for the success for our program and it says a lot about these guys. We’re fortunate to have a lot of depth.”
The Falcons’ third returning PIAA qualifier, Mason Prinkey, built a 6-1 lead in the first period before pinning Cameron Jackson in 2:37 at 132 as Connellsville improved to 1-3 overall and 1-0 in section matches.
Albert Gallatin is 1-2 overall and in the section.
The match began at 215 with the Colonials’ Maurice Jackson recording a fall over Connellsville’s Cameron Mickulicz in 1:56. Albert Gallatin’s top wrestler, Shawn Loring, then received a forfeit win at 285 to give the hosts an early 12-0 lead.
“We wrestled well at 215,” Albert Gallatin coach Duane Dupont said. “Maurice is doing really well. I’m pleased with his progress. He’s been out a couple years and we’re getting him back now. He’s getting in better shape. He’s aggressive so you don’t have to worry about that.
“He’s a former PJW state champ so we know we’ve got a good guy there and he’s got a great workout partner with Shawn. We’re just going to keep working with him to improve his technique and get ready for the end of the year.”
Dupont was disappointed Loring, a regional qualifier as a sophomore last year, didn’t get a chance to wrestle.
“That’s tough. Obviously, we want to see him wrestle but they had some guys out,” Dupont said. “We want to get as many matches in as we can. The good thing is we’re going to get four or five matches on Saturday at the Southmoreland tournament. He’ll get some good work down there.”
After a double-forfeit at 106, AG’s Alexander Simon was awarded a forfeit win at 113 which was followed by Connellsville forfeit victories at 120 (Chad Ozias) and 126 (Shawn Prinkey).
Mason Prinkey’s win over Cameron Jackson tied the score at 18-18 .
“My 132-pounder wrestled a really good kid and he wrestled well for about three minutes,” Dupont said of Cameron Jackson. “We took a good shot there and end up getting pancaked, but he’s only a freshman and I was pleased with the way he battled out there.”
The Falcons went ahead to stay, 23-18, when Gabriel Ruggieri built a 12-1 lead over two periods in the 138 match before recording an 18-3 technical fall over Phillip Dennis at 5:10.
Connellsville’s Dylan Wilson pinned Landon Conroy in 45 seconds at 145, although Conroy is another young wrestler Dupont is high on.
“Landon is only a freshman and he’s doing really well,” Dupont said. “He took a shot in there and made a freshman mistake and didn’t finish what he was doing and he caught. But that’s something we’re going to correct in the practice room.”
Connellsville’s Chad Jesko pinned Tylar Frezzell in 1:33 at 152 and the Falcons’ Ethan Ansell recorded a fall over Chase Theodori in 1:04 at 160.
Petrovich earned a hard-fought 5-2 decision over AG’s Richard Cartwright at 172, and Connellsville’s Michael Lancaster was awarded a forfeit win at 189 to close out the match.
“I saw some positives,” Dupont said. “We were aggressive. We’re a young team with a lot of inexperience right now. We’ve got some work to do but we’re moving in the right direction. Connellsville is a good team.”
The win was Yancosky’s first as Falcons coach.
“There’s a lot of winning tradition in Connellsville so to go 0-3 to start out the year was really disappointing,” Yancosky said. “A win tonight, we’ll take it, but we’re really concerned about the end of the year and making sure that these guys are focused on all the right things to get them on the podium in Hershey.
“They’re putting forth the effort. The guys that didn’t wrestle tonight weren’t just sitting here like a bump on a log. They worked out for 45 minutes or an hour. They’re doing everything they need to do.”
Yancosky is pleased with the progress of many of his wrestlers.
“There were some things we saw tonight that we’ve been working on that I tapped (assistant coach) George (Harvey) and said, ‘Did he just really do that?’ These guys are not afraid to try stuff that we’re teaching,” Yancosky said. “It says a lot to the coaching staff and to the guys that we’ve got.”
