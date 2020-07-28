Ron Popovich was concerned about his team being shorthanded for the first round of the Western Pennsylvania Summer Baseball League playoffs.
Those that were healthy and cleared to play performed well enough to propel Smithfield-Fairchance past Elizabeth Forward, 14-8, at DiVirgilio Field on Monday.
Dylan Shea hit a key two-run homer while driving in three runs, and Ken Lewis and Caleb Chapman each also had three RBIs as S-F advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals against Central Catholic, which defeated Washington. That game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. also at DiVirgilio Field.
Smithfield-Fairchance, which headed into the postseason with two players out due to positive coronavirus tests, one out with a test pending, and one out with an injury, pounded out 11 hits and took advantage of seven EF errors in improving to 8-3.
“It was exciting to get a playoff win, especially with all that’s been going on lately with COVID and all that,” said Popovich, who is Albert Gallatin’s head coach with a majority of his S-F team made up of Colonials. “The kids came out ready to play the game. We were a little shorthanded, missing some key players, but we ended up with 11 and they stepped it up and played well today.”
Smithfield-Fairchance jumped out to an early 6-0 lead with five runs in the first inning and one in the second. Elizabeth Forward scored twice in the top of the third but S-F answered with six in the bottom of the frame for a 12-2 advantage.
EF scored once in the fourth and knocked starting and winning pitcher Tray Coville out of the game in the top of the fifth with a five-run outburst to pull within 12-8.
Shea swung the tide back Smithfield-Fairchance’s way with his two-run blast over the center field fence.
“It had to be at least 390 feet and that kind of sealed the deal for us,” Popovich. “It got the momentum back our way.”
Chapman doubled, singled and scored twice, and Lewis also had two hits with a run scored. Nick Pegg doubled and crossed home plate four times for S-F, Noah MIldren had a triple, RBI and two runs, and Tristan Robinson contributed one hit, one RBI, two runs and two stolen bases.
Coville was charged with five earned runs in four innings with four strikeouts and two walks. Pegg finished up with three innings of work to earn the save, striking out seven while allowing two runs on four hits and two walks.
“Tray pitched well for us,” Popovich said. “Our defense wasn’t great with four errors but, overall, the kids did a good job.”
Evan Lewis led EF with a triple, double, two RBIs and two runs, and Hunter Saxon had two hits, including a triple, and two runs. David Smith also had two RBIs.
Two games suspended
In other WPSBL action on Monday, Waynesburg’s game against Baldwin, which followed Smithfield-Fairchance’s game at DiVirgilio Field, was suspended due to lightning in the bottom of the second with Baldwin leading 6-2, and Frazier’s game at South Park was suspended in the first inning.
Both games were scheduled to be completed on Tuesday.
