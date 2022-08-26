GREENSBORO -- Landan Stevenson isn't one to smile on the football field.
The Mapletown senior has rushed for 3,651 career yards and made 187 tackles during the 28 games he's played since taking the field as a freshman and has accomplished that with a steely determination and an angry demeanor.
Stevenson is, basically, one of the meanest and toughest players in the WPIAL.
"I've had some great runners here," Mapletown coach George Messich said. "Derek Bochna, Dylan Rush, Ryan Geisel to name a few. They were all outstanding in their own way.
"But I've never had one that runs as mean and mad with an attitude than Landan. If you tackle him hard, the next play he has the ball you better look out because he'll be looking to run you over."
Last year Stevenson rang up 188 points to win the annual Herald-Standard Touchdown Club title as the area's leading scorer. It was the second highest total in the history of the award which began in 2005.
Along with Stevenson's mentality comes a player with great physical attributes.
"He's got power, speed and moves," Messich said. "Any time you're on the sideline and you know Landan's getting the football, you're thinking he's got a chance to break it."
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound Stevenson is one of five senior returning starters who give the Maples high hopes this season in the Tri-County South Conference.
The others are Cohen Stout (6-1, 245), Brody Evans (5-11, 185), Grant Murin (6-4, 280) and Levi Howard (5-11, 170).
"We have a great senior group," Messich said.
Stout is another key cog in the Maples' machine.
"Cohen is one of the best linebackers I've ever coached," Messich said. "He's a team leader and led us in tackles last year."
Evans is the starting quarterback but will share time there with junior A.J. Vanata, who is otherwise yet another talented running back.
"A.J. broke some long runs last year," Messich said. "If the defense is just keying Landan they're in trouble."
Mapletown's offensive line includes Stout, junior Isaac Hall, Murin and Howard with Parker Ponzoo and Chase Taylor vying for center position. Wide receivers are juniors Evan Griffin and Roger Gradek and sophomore Brock Evans.
Murin, Hall, Howard and junior Braden Nicklow lead the defensive line. Stevenson, Vanata and Evans join Stout at linebacker. Griffin, Brock Evans and Gradek head up the secondary.
Mapletown went 6-4 in the regular season and 4-3 to finish fourth in the TCS. The Maples fell at Rochester in the first round of the playoffs.
This year Mapletown seeks to move up in the standings but there is plenty of uncertainty with the rest of the conference which includes defending champion West Greene, Carmichaels, California, Monessen, Jefferson-Morgan, Bentworth and Beth-Center, which replaces Avella.
Stevenson is all about team success. Although he has a good chance to break the 5,000-yard rushing mark, he's not concerned with his statistics.
"I don't care if I rush for 20 yards a game as long as we win," Stevenson said. "That's all that matters to me."
Ironically, Stevenson had a major problem at the beginning of his career.
"When I was playing Bulldogs on the B team, I couldn't hold onto the ball so they had to put me at wing," said Stevenson, the son of Maples assistant football coach Chad Stevenson and Katie Stevenson. "I remember running down the field against AG in the championship, I was way out in front of everybody and just dropped the ball on the 5-yard line."
Stevenson eventually improved his ball handling to the point where he rarely puts the ball on the ground nowadays.
"My dad worked with me a lot and eventually I grew into it," Stevenson said. "My first year of A team I started playing running back and stayed there then. That was about fourth or fifth grade."
Messich kept his eye on Stevenson as he rose through the ranks.
"I remember watching him his last couple years of Bulldogs and we were really impressed," Messich said. "Then in eighth grade he did some things that were just tremendous, things you can't possibly coach. He has great instincts."
Stevenson ran for 987 yards in nine games as a freshman, missing one game and part of another due to injury. He added 939 yards while playing all seven games as a sophomore during the COVID year of 2020.
Last year Stevenson rambled for 1,725 yards in 11 games, including 146 in the loss to Rochester.
Stevenson also has 46 career receptions for 846 yards and five touchdowns. He's an outstanding player on defense as well where he can be hard for the offense to locate.
"I'm like an outside linebacker walked up to a D-end and then in some packages I'm playing corner," Stevenson said. "I love playing defense, especially hitting and tackling."
Stevenson showed his resiliency on defense in a game against Northgate last year. With the Maples ahead 20-14 late in the game, a Northgate runner broke into the secondary only to have Stevenson track him down. Instead of tackling him, though, Stevenson ripped the ball from the player's hands. Mapletown ran out the clock from there.
"That play won the game for us," Messich said.
Stevenson is also Mapletown's top special teams player.
"Landan sort of does it all," Messich said. "He's our punter. He's our kicker. He's our kick returner."
While some might view Stevenson as cocky or arrogant, he just sees himself as a confident player.
"I'm always confident. I have confidence in what I can do," Stevenson said. "I know my limits but I know what I can do, too. I always I thought I could play with anybody around. I pushed and worked and I showed it."
Stevenson knows he can't do it alone, however.
"My offensive line is really good," Stevenson said. "Without them I wouldn't be anywhere. Coach gets them ready and they always do a great job blocking for me."
While Stevenson's emotions could get the best of him at times in the past, that's an area he's worked hard to improve at.
"Sometimes I would get caught up in the moment," Stevenson said. "I've learned to keep my emotions under control a little bit more and that's helped me be a better leader."
Stevenson's intensity begins long before the game kicks off.
"I'm focused the whole day before and when I take the field I'm ready," Stevenson said.
Stevenson has two brothers. Lance graduated in 2021 and currently attends Bethany College. Lucas is a sophomore. Lance and Landan were teammates in football, basketball and baseball for three years.
"My brothers always push me," Landan said. "They talk crap to me to make me get better. My dad (who is also Mapletown's boys basketball coach) has coached me since I was in flag football. My mom's always been there to support me."
Landan is the Maples' best player not only on the football field but on the basketball court and baseball diamond as well. He hopes to play either football or baseball in college.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.