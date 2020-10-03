Landan Stevenson ran for over 200 yards and Max Vanata finished with over 100 yards passing to lead visiting Mapletown to a 30-6 Tri-County South Conference victory at Monessen.
Stevenson finished with 201 yards rushing on 21 carries, and had an 80-yard touchdown run.
Max Vanata threw two touchdown passes, an 88-yard scoring toss to Lance Stevenson and 39 yards to Brody Evans. He completed 3-of-5 passes for 140 yards.
Stevenson caught two passes for 101 yards. The Maples (1-3, 1-3) also scored a safety.
Nigier Foster caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Shane Swope for the Greyhounds (0-4, 0-4). Swope ran for 101 yards.
Tri-County South Conference
Mapletown 15-7-8-0 -- 30
Monessen 0-6-0-0 -- 6
First Quarter
Map: Landan Stevenson 80 run (pass failed), 8:13
Map: Safety, (Monessen recovered fumble in end zone), 7:17
Map: Lance Stevenson 88 pass from Max Vanata (Landan Stevenson kick), 3:29
Second Quarter
Map: Brody Evans 39 pass from Max Vanata (Landan Stevenson kick), 3:42
Mon: Nigier Foster 25 pass from Shane Swope (run failed), 1:03
Third Quarter
Map: Max Vanata 2 run (Landan Stevenson run), 5:57
Records: Mapletown (1-3, 1-3), Monessen (0-4, 0-4)
