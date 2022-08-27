Landon Stevenson ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns Friday night to carry Mapletown to a 42-0 non-section victory over visiting Avella.
Stevenson scored on runs of 45, 3, and 53 yards, and caught a 22-yard pass.
A.J. Vanata had touchdown runs of 5 and 14 yards for the Maples. Brody Evans added a touchdown run of two yards.
Mapletown rushed for 315 yards, to just 12 by Avella.
Elizabeth Forward 33, Ringgold 0 -- Zion White threw for 174 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Warriors to a non-section road victory over the Rams.
White had touchdown passes to Zach Boyd (87) and Keilly Rush (28) in the second quarter. White completed 7-of-16 passes for 174 yards. Boyd caught four passes for 120 yards.
Rush also had a 28-yard interception return in the second quarter.
Johnny Dinapoli opened the scoring in the first quarter on a 35-yard run. Jordan Wilmore scored on a 7-yard run later in the quarter.
Greensburg C.C. 56, Mount Pleasant 35 -- The Centurions pulled away with 28 points in the third quarter for a non-section road victory.
The Vikings' Robbie Labuda had an impressive individual effort with a 74-yard touchdown scoring run, 11-yard touchdown pass from Cole Chatfield, and 93-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. He also kicked all seven extra-points.
Labuda carried the ball 11 times for 154 yards.
Greensburg C.C.'s Nate Dlugos scored on an 85-yard fumble return and a 32-yard pass from Samir Crosby. Jaydin Canady had scoring runs of 2, 13 and 6 yards. Dasjon Craggette scored on a 13-yard run and caught a 23-yard touchdown pass from Tyree Turner.
Turner completed 10-of-15 passes for 152 yards. Canady carried the ball 17 times for 77 yards.
Washington 54, Monessen 22 -- The Prexies scored all of their points in the middle two quarters for a non-section victory over the visiting Greyhounds.
Tyvaughn Kershaw scored on a 13-yard run for Monessen in the second quarter. Daevon Burke returned a kickoff for an 87-yard touchdown. Daniel Dozier closed the scoring on a 5-yard run.
Washington's Logan Carlisle completed 9-of-13 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Davoun Fuse caught four passes for 113 yards.
McGuffey 44, Southmoreland 28 -- The Scotties scored 21 points in the fourth quarter, but it was a too little, too late in a non-section loss at McGuffey.
The Highlanders led 14-7, 28-7 and 38-7 at the quarter breaks.
Kyle Brookman led McGuffey with 10 carries for 62 yards and two touchdowns, two receptions for 51 yards and a touchdown, and a 91-yard kickoff return for a score.
The Highlanders' Philip McCuen completed 6-of-7 passes for 142 yards and two touchdowns. Tristan McAdoo caught three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
Ty Keffer scored on a 3-yard run and caught a 9-yard pass from Kadin Keefer. Kadin Keefer (1) and Jeffrey Johnson (7) both had touchdown runs.
Kadin Keffer completed 16-of-21 passes for 174 yards. Ty Keffer caught eight passes for 100 yards.
California 65, Frazier 13 -- The Trojans cruised to a non-section victory at Frazier.
California led 21-0 after the first quarter. The lead grew to 47-7 at halftime and 53-7 after three quarters.
The Trojans' Jake Layhue carried the ball seven times for 184 yards and two touchdowns. Zach Geletei ran nine times for 124 yards and a touchdown, and returned a punt 44 yards for a score.
California's Spencer Petrucci scored on runs of 1, 5, and 3 yards. Addison Panepinto added a 7-yard touchdown run. Niko Georgagis had a 17-yard touchdown pass to Xander Kadash, and Malachi Peak scored on an 8-yard run.
Frazier's Dailan McManus had touchdown passes of 11 and 16 yards to Andrew Bandish.
Cameron (W.Va.) 41, West Greene 31 -- Cameron fended off the Pioneers for a non-section road victory.
Cameron led 13-0, 20-6 and 27-18 at the quarter breaks. The visitors held a 14-13 advantage in the fourth quarter.
West Greene's Colin Brady had an impressive opening performance with 256 yards rushing on 26 carries. He had touchdown runs of 28, 78 and 15 yards, and caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Cooper Chambers.
Chambers also scored on a 14-yard run. He completed 4-of-6 passes for 115 yards.
