AVELLA -- Mapletown coach Chad Stevenson wasn’t worried when his team trailed Avella 30-29 at halftime on Tuesday night.
“I was pretty relaxed and just went in there and told them that as bad as we’re playing we’re only down one point,” Stevenson said. “I said we just need to give a lot more effort on defense and calm down on offense.”
That formula worked out well for the Maples.
Landan Stevenson scored 25 of his game-high 33 points in the second half and Mapletown outscored the host Eagles 24-9 in the third quarter on its way to a 72-60 victory in the Section 2-A opener for both teams.
The Maples (1-0, 4-2) have now won four games in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2014.
"It's great to open with a section win on the road," coach Stevenson said.
AJ Vanata tallied 11 points of his 13 points in the third frame and Landan Stevenson added eight as the Maples turned the one-point deficit into a 53-35 lead before Avella (0-1, 1-9) scored the final four points of the quarter.
“We were trapping a little bit out of that 3-2 and AJ was coming up with steals and taking it down the floor,” coach Stevenson said. “He really had a great third quarter to help open it up for us.”
Landan Stevenson scored 17 of the Maples’ 19 points in the fourth quarter, including five straight free throws in the final minutes, as the visitors fought off an Avella rally.
“Landan has really matured this year,” coach Stevenson said of his son. “He’s kept his fouls down and is playing good team basketball. He had a great game, especially in the second half.”
The Eagles switched to full-court pressure early in the fourth quarter and fought back to within five twice, the last time after a driving layup by Westley Burchianti made it 63-58 with 3:10 left.
“I called a timeout there and told them the whole idea of the press is to speed you up but if you just take your time, pass it diagonally, you’ll get the ball past halfcourt and you can run an offense,” coach Stevenson said.
“We’ve still got to learn basketball knowledge like when you’re in situations where you’re up you’ve got to do certain things and we’re just not used to that yet. We’ve struggled here so long they’re not used to playing with a lead.”
The Eagles’ Brandon Samol tossed in 12 of his team-high 27 points in the final eight minutes in an attempt to bring his team back but Mapletown composed itself, pushed the lead back up to double digits and held on for the win.
Avella jumped out to a 17-13 lead after one period with Samol accounting for eight of his team’s points. The Maples surged in front in the second quarter before Burchianti hit a late 3-pointer to put the Eagles up 30-29 at halftime.
Burchianti hit two 3-pointers and wound up with 18 points. Samol also made a pair of 3-pointers and Camden Georgetti added 12 points, including a 3-pointer, for Avella.
Cohen Stout gave the Maples three players in double figures with 12 points, including eight in the first quarter.
“We thought we had a mismatch with Cohen underneath,” coach Stevenson said. “He’s pretty big and strong. He was getting a lot of chances but missing some shots he usually makes. We kept going to him because we felt we might be able to get some of their bigger guys in foul trouble.”
Avella was playing without starting forward KJ Rush and then also lost starter Colton Burchianti to a head injury midway through the first quarter.
"They were down a couple guys but they played hard," coach Stevenson said of the Eagles. "They fought all the way to the end. We had to earn it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.