CONNELLSVILLE -- Uniontown senior Mason Stewart had never won an individual event in the FCCA Track & Field Championship and Connellsville junior Bryson Edwards missed last year's meet with an ankle injury.
Stewart finally broke through in the 3,200 and Edwards medaled in all three jumps, including gold in the high jump, for MVP honors Saturday in the annual county meet at Connellsville Stadium.
Stewart won gold in the 3,200 and silver in the 1,600, but it was the Red Raiders' first-place finish in the opening 3,200 relay that provided the deciding points for the Track MVP.
Stewart finished with 18 individual points and added 2½ points for his share of the relay first place for 20½ points, a mere half-point ahead of Frazier junior Austin Wilson. The junior sprinter won the 100 and 200 for 20 points.
The boys 3,200 was arguably the most-contested race of the day with Stewart, Laurel Highlands' Matt Schwertfeger and Belle Vernon's Luke Henderson battling throughout the eight laps.
Stewart finished first with a county meet-record time of 9:48.13. Henderson (9:50.44) and Schwertfeger (9:56.31) also had county meet record-breaking times.
Stewart was unaware he was in contention for MVP honors.
"Not really, I realized it after the first two events. I had a chance (for MVP honors). Since it's my senior year, I wanted to go out with a bang," said Stewart.
As for the 3,200, Stewart said, "I had never won a track & field event before. I kept telling myself you're good, you've got this."
Stewart finished second to Schwertfeger in the 1,600. The pair, along with Henderson, were all waiting for one of them to set the pace.
"I let them take it out. I wanted Luke to take it out and he didn't. The 3,200 was going to be really technical," explained Stewart. "All I wanted to do is win an event."
Edwards finished with 22 points for Field MVP honors. He won at high jump (5-10) and finished third in both the long jump (19-1) and triple jump (39-4).
Edwards added a second-place finish in the 300 intermediate hurdles for 30 total points.
"Truthfully, it was not a thought," Edwards said of the possibility of winning Field MVP honors. "I just wanted to do my best. I was injured last year and I missed the county meet."
Edwards was looking better marks.
"I was hoping for 6-2 in the high jump. I wanted a PR," said Edwards. "I was little worried about (Laurel Highlands') Hunter Kooser. He's jumping 6-5."
Plus, Edwards won the title on his home turf.
"We defended our home field," said Edwards.
Connellsville regained the team title with 182 points. Uniontown placed second with 143.
