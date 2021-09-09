Twenty-four has been the magic number for Michaels Stewart so far this high school football season.
The Carmichaels senior was one of three local players to score 24 points this week as he put up two rushing touchdowns, one receiving TD and six extra points in the Mikes’ 42-7 win at Charleroi in Week One.
Stewart, who also scored 24 points in Week Zero, maintains his lead at the top of the Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings with 48 points.
Stewart holds a seven-point margin over Mount Pleasant’s Robbie Labuda, who is at 41 after scoring two touchdowns and booting seven extra points for 19 points in a 63-14 win at Derry. One of Labuda’s scores came on a 20-yard interception return.
Rounding out the top three is Mapletown’s Landan Stevenson who scored all 20 of this team’s points in a 20-14 win at Northgate to increase his season total to 38 points. Stevenson, like the two players ahead of him in the standings, used a mix of touchdowns and extra points. He scored two rushing TDs, returned a punt 58 yards for a score and added a pair of PATs.
Tied for fourth place are Laurel Highlands’ Rodney Gallagher, Southmoreland’s Anthony Govern and Waynesburg Central’s Breydon Woods, each with 30 points.
Woods turned in a four-touchdown performance for 24 points in the Raiders’ 64-20 victory at Bentworth.
Gallagher ran for three touchdowns, including the game winner in the fourth quarter, for 18 points in the Mustangs’ 28-21 win at Southmoreland, while Govern scored a pair of touchdowns for the Scotties.
Like Woods, Devin Whitlock ran for four TDs, and passed for another in ringing up 24 points in a 49-14 win at Chartiers Valley in the Leopards’ season opener.
The only other player to hit the 20-point mark for the week was Beth-Center sophomore Ethan Varesko who scored three touchdowns and ran for a two-point conversion for 20 points in the Bulldogs’ hard-fought 36-30 loss at California. It was the season opener for both teams.
Varesko, who rushed for a week-best 233 yards in the loss and also completed a pair of two-point conversion passes, sits in 12th place.
“He impressed me,” B-C coach Tony Ruscitto said. “When our team fell behind (the Bulldogs trailed by 22 points twice) he kept playing hard and the whole team kept playing hard and didn’t get discouraged. I thought it was a great effort by our team despite the loss.”
California was one of three teams that had six different players score points in Damani Stafford (12), Hunter Assad (6), Ethan Fike (6), Caden Powell (6), kicker Cory Frick (4) and Jake Layhue.
Mount Pleasant and Waynesburg also each had six players in the scoring column.
Putting up points for the Raiders in addition to Woods were Nate Jones (12), Daniel Huffman (12), Nate Kirby (8), Jacob Stephenson (6) and kicker Chase Henkins (2). Scoring for the Vikings in addition to Labuda were Aaron Alakson (18), Tyler Reese (6), Demetrio Sherbondy (6), Garrett Eicher (6) and Brant Garn (6). Mount Pleasant also recorded the only safety of the week.
Alakson’s big game put him into a five-way tie for seventh place in the TD Club along with Whitlock, Elizabeth Forward’s DaVontay Brownfield, Carmichaels’ Trenton Carter and Southmoreland’s Isaac Trout, each with 24 points.
There were six returns for touchdowns in Week One. In addition to the punt return by Stevenson and the interception return by Labuda, there were three kickoffs brought all the way back, by Stafford (89 yards), Jones (75 yards) and Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin (94 yards). Huffman took back an interception 35 yards for a score.
See Herald-Standard Touchdown Club standings on B2.
