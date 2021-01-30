Laurel Highlands' big three did its usual damage on Friday night in a key Section 1-AAAAA boys basketball clash against Thomas Jefferson.
The Mustangs got an extra lift from a few other sources as well and that was enough to propel them past the visiting Jaguars for a 73-60 victory at Harold "Horse" Taylor Memorial Gymnasium.
Rodney Gallagher rang up a game-high 20 points to lead the way for Laurel Highlands (3-0, 4-3), which kept its grip on first place.
"It was a great win against a great team," Gallagher said.
Keondre DeShields and Brandon Davis followed with 17 and 16 points, respectively, as the trio of talented sophomores combined for 53 points.
Jayden Pratt provided LH with a huge spark off the bench with 12 points and Tarrance Thomas-Brown, starting his second game in a row for the sidelined Caleb Palumbo, contributed a pair of 3-pointers.
That lethal mix proved to be too strong for Thomas Jefferson to overcome.
Jaguars coach Dom DeCicco marveled at the Mustangs' weaponry.
"You got DeShields, Davis, obviously Gallagher, but No. 41 (Pratt) is a beast inside," DeCicco said. "He's long. No. 4 (Thomas-Brown) is quick, 21 (Nick Egnot) does his job really well.
"They've got a lot of good players."
The game was a rematch of last year's WPIAL Class 5A semifinal round when the Mustangs rallied for a 44-42 victory on their way to winning the district title.
A loss on Friday to TJ, which was riding an eight-game winning streak, would've dropped the Mustangs below Albert Gallatin in the standings. Now the Colonials (4-1, 6-2) are second and the Jaguars (1-2, 9-2) remain in third.
Laurel Highlands coach Rick Hauger was pleased with his team's performance against a solid Thomas Jefferson squad.
"They're a really good team," Hauger said. "They're well disciplined, they're well coached, they share the basketball and they hit the boards.
"I was really happy with our energy in particular. I thought at times we put them in bad situations with some of our speed and quickness, which is what we've been working on as we're trying to evolve into a team that has an uptempo. I think we're getting there."
Hauger gave a nod to Pratt, Thomas-Brown and Egnot.
"Nick is starting to come along," Hauger said. "He's getting a lot more active in there. He's getting back to the level he was last year. Jayden Pratt came in and really gave us a nice game. That's what he's capable of when he takes those mid-range jump shots, goes to the hoop and hits the boards, because he's athletic. And Tarrance Thomas-Brown hit a couple threes. That was big.
"All those guys really did a job to help Rodney, Keondre and Brandon."
Pratt admitted he's hesitant to put the ball up with all the firepower that surrounds him.
"I'm nervous shooting the ball sometimes," Pratt said. "My teammates are encouraging me to shoot more and then when a couple go in it just gives me more confidence.
"But I always try to hustle, get steals, get rebounds and do everything I can to help us win."
The game was a match-up of Thomas Jefferson's size and strength vs. Laurel Highlands' speed and skill. The Mustangs came out on top in round one. The two meet again at TJ on Feb. 19.
"They're so athletic," DeCicco said of LH. "You can't make mistakes defensively. If you do it kills you. When you turn the ball over, that's two or three points automatically the other way.
"For us it's a tough match-up to play them man because of their quickness and their skill."
The Mustangs were able to negate the Jaguars' perceived advantage underneath the basket.
"We were pleased that we hung in there on the boards," Hauger said. "With the size and bulk they have inside, that was certainly a concern going into the game."
A roller-coaster first quarter provided five lead changes with a late Gallagher jump shot giving LH an 18-17 lead.
Thomas-Brown hit both of his 3-pointers in the second quarter, Gallagher also had six points and Pratt tacked on a pair of baskets as the Mustangs surged to a 36-31 halftime advantage.
LH had a scare with 2:14 left in the half when Gallagher was hit in the head by TJ's Zandier Preston as he drove to the basket, causing him to crash to the floor. Gallagher remained in the game and Preston was called for a flagrant foul on the play.
"He hit me in the face," Gallagher said. "It hurt for a little while but I bounced back. I'm alright."
Laurel Highlands extended the margin to 11 points early in the third quarter but the Jaguars clawed their way back into the game and whittled the gap to just three, 50-47, after consecutive 3-pointers by freshman Evan Berger.
The Mustangs, unfazed, regrouped and got a three-point play from Davis and then a key steal and lay-up by Pratt to make it 55-47 with six seconds left in the quarter as TJ was trying to hold for the final shot.
Pratt scored again to open fourth-quarter scoring but Thomas Jefferson's Shawn McSwiggen answered with a bucket inside.
The Mustangs responded with a basket by Egnot, a steal and layup by Gallagher and then a three-point play by Gallagher who was fouled as he made a jump shot.
That capped a 14-2 run that put the hosts up 64-49 with 4:04 remaining and Thomas Jefferson couldn't get closer than 10 the rest of the way.
The Jaguars made nine 3-pointers, including four each by Berger, who came off the bench to lead the visitors with 14 points, and Jake Pugh, who had 12 points, but it wasn't enough.
"Their transition game killed us tonight," DeCicco said. "We worked on our transition (defense) but it's hard to simulate their speed."
Jordan Mayer added nine points and Ethan Dunsey contributed eight points for TJ.
DeCicco wasn't down on his squad after the loss.
"I really like this team," DeCicco said. "We've played some good basketball. We really didn't play horrible tonight. It's just we got out-matched in a couple places tonight."
Gallagher insisted his team hasn't reached its potential yet.
"We played well but we still need a lot of improvement on defense," Gallagher said. "Also myself, I need to improve on my help defense and getting to where I need to be. We need to continue to get better and better, and that's our goal."
