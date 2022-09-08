The Laurel Highlands boys golf team remained on track for the Section 2-AAA title — and undefeated section mark — after defeating Connellsville, 207-224, Wednesday afternoon at Uniontown Country Club.
The Mustangs improve to 7-0 in the section and overall, and have three section matches remaining with Trinity, McKeesport and Albert Gallatin.
Hunter Bosley led the way for Laurel Highlands with the medalist round of 2-over 38 playing at No. 5. He was poised for a little better round approaching No. 9, but three-putted for a bogey.
Bosley carded birdies on Nos. 4 and 7, and said he “had mostly pars with two or three bogeys.”
Bosley entered the key match on the heels of shooting 38 against Trinity and Ringgold earlier in the week.
“I just wanted to play good and whatever happened, happened,” said Bosley. “I was just worried about how I was playing.”
Bosley was pleased with his play between the tee and green.
“My iron shots were pretty good,” said Bosley. “The greens were okay, pretty much.”
The Mustangs’ No. 1, Nate Schwertfeger, shot 40 and No. 2 Colin Crawford finished with 47.
Jaden Ringer came in with 41 at No. 3, although CJ Gesk’s 56 was not used.
Austin Koposko, playing at No. 6, rounded out the scoring with 41.
The Falcons were playing for a share of the section lead, but now most likely win out and get some help to finish second. Connellsville goes to 3-2 in the section and 6-2 overall.
Ethan Rice, playing at No. 1, was the low man for Connellsville with 6-over 42. Rice said he scrambled around the front nine.
“Every hole I had a bad shot and I started decent with a birdie (on No. 1),” explained Rice.
Rice said he was having issues particularly with his short irons.
“The 125-yardage, my 52-degree wedge wasn’t getting there today,” said Rice. “And, I didn’t drop as many putts as I wanted to. I lipped out two or three times.
“(The season’s) been up and down. Yesterday, I played decent. Today was just a bad round,” said Rice.
Not only do the Falcons have five key section matches remaining, but the section qualifier is on the near horizon.
“I need to work on my wedge game a little bit and get my shots a little tighter,” added Rice.
Ethan Porreca and Rylan Keslar both shot 44. Cooper Gray and Christian Firestone both finished with 47. Evan Means’ 49 was not used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.