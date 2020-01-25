ROGERSVILLE -- West Greene's girls basketball team prides itself on its "Press Greene" pressure defense and a balanced scoring attack.
The Lady Pioneers swirled that recipe to perfection on Friday night in an impressive 74-45 non-section victory against visiting Beth-Center.
Jersey Wise poured in a career-high 30 points and was one of five West Greene players with eight or more points.
Perfection is a key word for West Greene. It is now 18-0 one year after losing its most talented senior class ever, one that included a trio of 1,000-point scorers. Ironically, the 2019-20 Lady Pioneers broke the school-record of 17 straight wins set by last year's squad.
Even West Greene coach Jordan Watson didn't see this coming.
"I don't know about 18-0. That's definitely a little surprising," Watson said. "I thought we'd be pretty good. We knew we lost a lot of talent. We also knew we had a lot coming back."
West Greene began the game with 3-pointers from Anna Durbin, Wise and Elizabeth Brudnock, then got a basket and a free throw from Brooke Barner and another bucket by Brudnock to take a 14-0 lead.
The Lady Bulldogs were held scoreless until Olivia Greco zipped a pass to Julia Ogrodowski for a basket 4:13 into the game.
The Lady Pioneers kept the pressure on, forcing turnovers and bombing away from 3-point land.
Wise hit another 3-pointer and Katie Lampe came off the bench to swish a pair of treys, giving the hosts six 3-pointers in the first period by four different players. When the smoke had cleared, West Greene had a commanding 27-9 lead.
"Whenever Katie Lampe is out there, we've got basically five girls who can shoot threes on the court," Watson said. "So, spacing-wise, we can keep the floor spread. And they've all got the green light. They've all got a lot of confidence stepping into their shot."
The Lady Pioneers' have the same approach every game, according to Wise.
"We just go in with confidence," Wise said. "We have to play with aggression."
Pressing is still the name of the game for West Greene on defense.
"Whatever press we're in we always trying to apply ball pressure and just keep bringing waves and wearing them down," Watson said. "We run a lot in practice. We're in shape. We try to press the whole game if we can."
B-C coach Steve Beyer knew what his team had to do to beat West Greene's pressure defense, but executing that plan is a different matter.
"Their speed," Beyer said. "That's the part of the game you can't teach. They come at you in waves and the thing you have to do is slow it down but it's really hard to do because you get caught up into it. They get you out of your game. That's what they do best."
The Lady Bulldogs regrouped, switched from a zone to a man-to-man defense and were much more competitive in the second quarter but still found themselves down 41-19 at halftime.
"We knew we could take advantage of them on the inside but we just couldn't get the entry passes where we wanted to tonight," Beyer said. "They're so fast, they do a good job of cutting the lanes down. The times we broke the press the way we wanted to and got in a half-court set we were OK."
Wise remained hot after intermission, drilling two more 3-pointers and ringing up 12 more points in the third quarter as West Greene extended its lead to 68-32.
"Jersey was unbelievable," Watson said. "I thought she read everything right, knew when to shoot, knew when to pass.
"From a balance standpoint, we had five girls with eight or more points. We're really tough to guard when we do that. You really can't run any kind of junk defenses. We've got too many shooters, too many scorers."
Durbin tallied 13 points and Lampe hit four 3-pointers for 12 points. Barner and Brudnock added nine and eight points.
Greco was a bright spot for Beth-Center with 10 points and seven assists. Julia Ogrodowski led B-C with 11 points and Anna Sloan chipped in with nine.
West Greene already wrapped up a playoff berth and needs one more win to clinch at least a share of its fourth consecutive Section 1-A title, although its game at Mapletown on Monday has been postponed.
Beth-Center (8-8) has a key Section 2-AAA game Monday when it hosts Brownsville, which sits in fourth place, one-half game ahead of the Lady Bulldogs.
Beyer feels Friday's game will help his team down the road.
"This is what we want," he said. "That's why we enjoy playing West Greene because that gets you better."
