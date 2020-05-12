The Pittsburgh Marathon was to be run on Sunday, May 3, but unusual times call for unusual methods, so the organizers opted to offer would-be runners the opportunity to compete virtually for the first time in the long history of the race.
So, for those who opted to run in lieu of a taking a refund, the Uniontown Herald-Standard would like to post your results after following the procedures to successfully register times and other pertinent data to the marathon’s website. The marathon site has encouraged all involved in the virtual runs to use the event hashtag #MOVEPittsburgh when posting to social media.
The window established by the race organizers closes on Friday, so there’s still time not only to complete the race, but also send along those results to the Uniontown Herald-Standard. Reporting to the sports department will adhere to the guidelines set forth by the race organizers, accepting information through Sunday, with the hope to put it all together by the end of the week that follows.
All runners are asked to please follow all suggestions and safety rules set forth by the marathon folks.
All runner’s information (distance, course, time, photos, things like that) can be emailed to either of the department’s email addresses: hssports@heraldstandard.com and/or sportsnuts@hotmail.com. Please do not call in the information. The emails are easily accessible by the staff and lend themselves to be downloaded and archived, while phone calls can easily slip through the cracks and unfortunately, be overlooked. If you do not received a reply acknowledging receipt within a day or so, that likely means there was an issue with transmission and please try again.
We imagine a lot of creativity will be employed to complete the virtual run, especially for groups participating in the relay or those trying to set up a 26.2- or 13.1-mile course through the area’s cities, townships and boroughs.
A few results have already trickled in, so add your unique experience to those who have already posted theirs.
Be safe and good luck!
