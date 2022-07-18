BEAVER FALLS — Joe Chambers is used to coming through with his arm in baseball but Uniontown desperately needed his bat when it fell behind 7-2 to Charleroi on Sunday.
Chambers delivered, smacking an RBI single in a four-run sixth inning and then a walk-off run-scoring hit in the bottom of the seventh to cap a two-run rally that gave Uniontown a dramatic 8-7 win in the Region 6 American Legion Baseball Tournament semifinals at Chippewa Field.
The other semifinal game between Blackhawk and North Allegheny was rained out Sunday and will be played at 2 p.m. Monday also at Chippewa Field. Uniontown will play the winner in the final following that game with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
Uniontown trailed 7-6 heading into the bottom of the seventh when Ty Sankovich hit a one-out single, took second when CJ Gesk was hit by a pitch and scored on Alex McClain’s single to center. Gesk also tried to score on the play when the ball was mishandled in the outfield but Colton Brightwell’s throw to catcher Hunter Mamie was in time for the out as McClain took second.
“I waved him home,” Uniontown third base coach and acting manager Tom Sankovich said. “I thought it’s wet out there, they fumbled it around so I sent him. Good throw and the catcher made a really good play.”
The out only delayed Uniontown’s victory.
Brant Bonadio and Braeden O’Brien both walked to load the bases and set the stage for Chambers.
“It was nothing different, same as always,” Chambers said of his approach to the at bat. “You’ve got to be cool and collected up there.”
Chambers made a throwing error while playing second base in the sixth inning which led to Charleroi’s seventh run and that was on his mind as he stood at the plate.
“I made a mistake earlier in the game so I had to make up for it,” Chambers said. “I live for moments like that. I had to capitalize for our team. It was a good team win.”
Chambers dropped a two-strike, two-out single into center field as McClain pranced home with the winning run. Chambers then was mobbed by his teammates in between first and second base.
“It felt like a movie, a fairy tale, but I was glad we pulled through,” Chambers said of the comeback and celebration.
Uniontown lived through a nightmare in the fifth inning when Charleroi turned a 2-0 deficit into a 6-2 advantage against Uniontown starting pitcher Nick Kumor.
Charleroi combined three hits, two errors and five walks into a six-run rally which included a two-run triple by Brightwell, an RBI single by Joe Verscharen and a lead-off single by Noah Martin. Martin also drew a bases-loaded walk later in the inning, as did Ashton Ray.
The game was delayed by rain for over an hour while Charleroi batted in the inning. Braeden McKnight relieved Kumor when play resumed and got an inning-ending strikeout with the bases loaded.
Charleroi made it 7-2 in the top of the sixth when Chad Behrendt walked, took second on Lorenzo Glasser’s single and scored on Chambers’ throwing error.
Charleroi, which only had nine available players, got a courageous pitching effort from Glasser although the right-hander faltered in the sixth and hit the 105-pitch count, forcing manager Luke Mollis to call on Remi Lessman in relief.
Carson D’Amico started the sixth-inning rally with a single. He took second when Christian Thomas was hit by a pitch and scored one out later on Gesk’s single. Thomas also hustled home on the play when the ball was misplayed in the outfield. Bonadio drew a walk and O’Brien was hit by a pitch. Lessman entered at that point and Chambers greeted him with a single to left to make it 7-5. Hunter Chaikcic then drew a bases-loaded walk to cut the margin to one run.
That set the stage for Uniontown’s seventh-inning heroics.
“The kids did really well,” Tom Sankovich said. “They didn’t quit. We looked down and out but they battled back. We told them just take their time, one play at a time and see what happens. And they did that and pulled it out.”
Lessman took the loss. Ty Sankovich pitched 1 1/3 scoreless inning in relief to earn the win.
“I think the numbers kind of caught up to us there,” said Mollis whose team will return all but one starter next year. “We were trying to patchwork a lineup all tournament. I think the (rain delay) break kind of hurt us. It killed our momentum and hurt our starting pitcher a little bit, too. But give Uniontown credit, they hit the ball when they had to.”
Uniontown took a 1-0 lead in the first when Sankovich singled, went to second on Gesk’s sacrifice bunt and scored on Bonadio’s single.
Uniontown made it 2-0 in the third when Sankovich doubled, took third on Gesk’s sacrifice bunt, which resulted in an error, and scored on McClain’s sacrifice fly.
Bonadio reached base five times with three hits and two walks. Sankovich also had three hits and scored three runs.
Uniontown manager Brad Yohman was ejected after the sixth inning while defending D’Amico who was ejected for arguing with the first base umpire after making the last out of the inning.
