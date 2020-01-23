Belle Vernon held Mount Pleasant to single digits in every quarter for a 39-22 Section 3-AAAA victory on Thursday at Mount Pleasant Area High School.
The Lady Leopards (6-4, 11-5) took control early and led, 11-2, after the first quarter. Belle Vernon increased its advantage at halftime to 23-5 after a 12-3 edge in the second quarter.
The Lady Vikings (2-8, 3-13) had a 9-7 advantage in the third, but the visitors had a 9-8 scoring edge in the fourth.
The Lady Leopards’ Rachel Wobrak had a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds.
Mount Pleasant’s Alli Bailey scored seven points.
