Brownsville finished strong in its 54-40 Section 4-AAA triumph over Frazier on Tuesday at Brownsville Area High School.
The Commodores (0-5, 0-10) had a 12-11 lead after the first quarter, but a 16-10 advantage in the second gave the Falcons (1-3, 4-6) a 27-22 halftime lead.
Frazier had an 11-10 edge in the third, but Brownsville used a 19-9 advantage in the fourth for the double-digit victory.
The Falcons’ Hunter Assad led all scorers with 14 points. Teammate Ayden Teeter had 12. Damarian Brown and Nick Seto scored 10 points apiece for the home team.
The Commodores’ Luke Santo had 13.
