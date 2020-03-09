LEMONT FURNACE -- Kaitlyn Riley wasn't particular fond of the 10 a.m. start time for Penn State Fayette, The Eberly Campus's game on Monday, especially following a tough afternoon loss on Sunday.
"This is the earliest we ever had to wake up for a game," the Lady Lions sophomore said. "Honestly, we all thought we were just going to be sleeping on the court."
Perhaps Penn State Fayette should consider playing all morning games next season following its dominating 72-31 home win over Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Services in a USCAA Basketball Championships Women's Division II consolation game at the ARC gym.
The Lady Lions, who fell to Andrews University, 64-49, on Sunday, wrap up the tournament with a 1-1 mark and end their season with a 17-10 overall record.
"It's great to end the season on a win to give you a little bit of momentum and confidence going into next year," Penn State Fayette coach Scott Hillen said. "It was a much better performance than yesterday for sure."
The Lady Lions, who have only a seven-player roster, felt a bit beaten down following Sunday's loss but pulled together and turned in a sparkling performance on Monday.
"We're all sore. Our legs are killing us today," Riley said, then added, with a smile, "but it was probably one of our better team defensive games all year."
Freshman Brooke Poling and Riley led the way on offense for Penn State Fayette.
Poling, a Frazier graduate, poured in a game-high 23 points by hitting eight of her nine shots, including five of six 3-point attempts.
"That was best game I had shooting threes all year," said Poling, who also contributed 11 rebounds, three steals and two assists in a fine overall outing. "I felt good today, like as soon as I shot the ball I knew it was going to go in."
Hillen was pleased with Poling's shooting touch.
"We've been waiting for it all year, she had to wait until the last game," Hillen said with a smile. "We know she's a shooter and we have confidence in her. She got it going today."
Riley followed with 18 points and also grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go along with two steals.
"It was another good all-around game by Kaitlyn," Hillen said.
"They all played pretty well. Even our bench got in and did some good things. Everybody got in the book for scoring. It was a good team effort."
Freshman Taylor McCormick gave Penn State Fayette three double-digit scorers with 11 points, including two 3-pointers, and also had three rebounds, three assists and two steals, and freshman Anaejah Harris, an Albert Gallatin graduate, gave the Lady Lions three players with double figures in rebounds by collecting 12 boards and to go along with a blocked shot.
Penn State Fayette out-rebounded the Lady Panthers (11-14) 54-40.
Connellsville graduates Jtaya Pirl and Dae-Lin Burnsworth, both sophomores, added eight and six points, respectively. Burnsworth also had four boards, two assists and two steals, and Pirl chipped in with five boards and two assists off the bench.
Southmoreland graduate Carissa Cyphert rounded out Penn State Fayette's scoring with four points off the bench and the sophomore also came up with a pair of steals.
McCormick and Burnsworth hit 3-pointers to start the game's scoring before Clare Snell got Albany on the board, but Riley made two free throws and Poling scored with an offensive rebound to make it 10-4.
The Lady Lions held a 14-5 advantage after one quarter, then opened the second with a 12-point burst. Burnsworth and Cyphert both made layups off steals, McCormick and Poling hit consecutive treys and Riley put in a driving basket to cap the run.
Poling added another 3-pointer later in the quarter as Penn State Fayette took a 31-9 halftime lead, then made two more long-range jumpers as the hosts began the third quarter with an 18-3 run for a commanding 49-12 advantage.
The Lady Lions were up 55-22 going into the fourth quarter.
Snell led the Lady Panthers with 12 points.
Hillen reflected on his team's season.
"We had a good year," he said. "A couple games slipped away from us this year but we battled all year having seven girls and, being all freshmen and sophomores, I thought they did a great job.
"We're expecting big things next year. Hopefully, they'll all work hard in the offseason and we'll be ready to go."
