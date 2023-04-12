The outcome of past Laurel Highlands-Uniontown boys track & field meets often came down to the final event or relay.
That was the case when the two rivals met for a Section 2-AAA meet at Bill Power Stadium on Tuesday afternoon.
The Red Raiders finished first in the 1,600 relay and those points were the difference for a 79-70 victory.
Uniontown's Taevian Richardson had second-place finishes in the high jump (5-8), long jump (19-9), and triple jump (39-8).
"My triple jump was not so good. I wanted at least 40 feet," said Richardson. "That was the first time in the long jump this season. I finished second by ½-inch.
"I had 5-8 in the high jump. I got 5-10 before."
Richardson, a senior, has his eyes set on getting his name listed on the all-time list at the stadium.
"I would like to get close the the school record in the triple jump," said Richardson, who last qualified for the WPIAL meet as a sophomore. "I definitely want to go to the WPIAL meet in the triple jump. That's my main event. Of everything, I want to succeed in the triple jump.
"I improve little by little. I need to work on my first two phases. I was watching what Hunter (Kooser) was doing. I pop up, instead of going out."
The Red Raiders had five other second-place finishes for 15 points.
The Mustangs' Matt Schwertfeger and the Red Raiders' Mason Stewart battled in the two distance races.
Schwertfeger and Stewart took turns leading the 1,600 with Stewart pulling ahead with 400 meters to go. Schwertfeger gathered one last burst with just over a 100 meters left in the four-lap race and held the speed to win in 4:30, crossing the finish line three seconds ahead of Stewart.
The two runners reversed roles in the 3,200. This time Stewart pulled ahead and did not cede the lead, breaking the tape in 9:57.30. Schwertfeger finished 11 seconds later.
Lucas Garner (3,200) and Grant Barcheck (1,600) picked up key third-place points in the distance.
The Raiders opened the meet by winning the 3,200 relay in 10:21. Johnnell Smith (100, 11.4), Payton Hostetler (400, 54.2), Parker King (300 intermediate hurdles, 45.51), Barcheck (800, 2:12.30), and Gaberiel Ranker (discus, 124-10) all had first-place finishes.
Hunter Kooser accounted for 20 of the Mustangs' points with first-place finishes in the 110 high hurdles (15.7), high jump (6-2), long jump (19-9½), and triple jump (42-11).
Kooser said with Uniontown's K'Adrian McLee running to his right in the hurdles pushed him to run a personal-best time.
"It did help. I ran a PR," said Kooser.
Kooser said his jumps were okay, but believes he is able to do better.
"I almost got 6-4 in the high jump. I know I can get that. I have a practice. I want to get to 6-6," explained Kooser. "I only took two attempts in the long jump. My second one was decent.
"Three more inches in the triple jump and I would've PR'ed. Two PRs in one day isn't bad."
Kooser has set the bar high for his postseason aspirations.
"I am trying to go 4-for-4 (qualify in all four events)," said Kooser. "I'm trying to be the best athlete I can be. I want to beat my PR in the triple jump each time."
Kooser, a junior, is hoping success on the track will gain recruiting interest.
"I'm trying to get some (college) looks for track. I play football and run track. I want to excel in both. Maybe I'll get interest in one or the other," said Kooser.
The Mustangs' Antwan Black edged Richardson for first place in the 400 relay with a time of 47.2 seconds. Black won the 200 in 23.90 seconds.
Josh Redd (pole vault, 7-6), Cameron Bradley (shot put, 39-2), and Benjamin Wilson (javelin, 144-1) also had first-place finishes for Laurel Highlands.
